Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be darker than Fallen Order, and its title has a reason

Respawn’s new game has been announced during the Star Wars Celebration for the year 2023.

The confirmation of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during the Star Wars Celebration has left fans of the franchise wanting to know more about what is in store Respawn together with Electronic Arts. At the moment, we only have the announcement trailer for this sequel, but little by little we are learning more details than we can expect.

He has been its director, Stig Asmussen, who has left more statements in an interview published on the official Star Wars website. In it, he assures that Survivor it will be darker and more threatening than Fallen Order, the previous installment he also directed, and explains the reasons behind this decision.

It will be darker and more threateningStig Asmussen“It’s the purpose of the tone: to leave the player with a lot of questions and really intrigued,” says Asmussen, who also elaborates on why the game bears such a title. “The whole game is about survival. That’s why it’s called Jedi: Survivor. They’re in dark times, and Cal and the crew are doing everything they can to stay alive.”

“This may mean that they are making connections with people who, in another time, did not have a good consideration, “he continues. “Some of that is shown in the trailer, but I do not want to reveal anything. There is a feeling of… I don’t want to advance anything, I’m sorry!”, concludes the director.

In the absence of further details, what we know so far is that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is scheduled to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for sometime in 2023, without yet a specific day marked on the calendar. It will join many other Star Wars games that are to come in the coming months and years, with proposals as different as they are ambitious.

