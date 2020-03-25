Star Wars’ John Boyega And Oscar Isaac Are Still Teasing Poe And Finn’s Romance From Isolation

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

This December J.J. Abrams introduced Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to theaters, and ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga within the course of. Abrams was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending, and servicing the big solid of beloved characters. However the story ending additionally put the ultimate kibosh by standard fan theories, together with the one about Poe and Finn’s romantic connection. However John Boyega and Poe Dameron are seemingly nonetheless teasing this for the followers… from the security of self-isolation.

The worldwide information cycle is at present being dominated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical and authorities businesses are encouraging individuals to self-quarantine with a view to forestall infections, leading to many people staying of their properties for weeks at a time. However that did not cease John Boyega and Oscar Isaac from poking enjoyable at these Poe/Finn shippers one final time. Test it out under.