Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch and already has a release date

Obsidian’s RPG will be accompanied by The Sith Lords Restored Content, a mod that restores previously unreleased content.

These are intense days for fans of the George Lucas saga and the Star Wars Celebration 2022 is partly to blame. This weekend, Respawn Entertainment showed us the first trailer for Star Wars Jedi Survivor, which will be the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and far from stopping there, we had adverts of new series and return of titles as interesting as this.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords is one of the great RPGs that we have had the opportunity to play and one of the best Star Wars games. Obsidian surprised in 2004 with an independent sequel to KOTOR, which now comes to Nintendo Switch with a price of 14,99 euros. Aspyr Media will be in charge of making the adaptation and they have not wanted to leave anything out.

The RPG will come to the Nintendo hybrid next June 8although the thing does not end there: Aspyr Media has confirmed that The Sith Lords Restored Contenta mod that brought back unreleased content cut from its original release, will also land on Nintendo Switch as free post-launch DLC.

If you haven’t played any of the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic franchise titles, remember that the mythical first installment, developed by BioWare, is now available on Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, the long-awaited remake of KOTOR is keeping quiet, although Saber Interactive is very optimistic about Aspyr Media’s work.

