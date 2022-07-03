Star Wars: KOTOR 2 finally receives the long-awaited patch that allows you to complete the game

The title suffered from a bug on Nintendo Switch since its launch that prevented finishing the story.

Who would have thought that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords would be hot in July 2022. Obsidian’s classic RPG has been in the news in recent weeks due to a problematic bug that prevented the story from ending of the game once we reached a certain point in the game.

Well, despite the fact that the community found its own formula, from Aspyr they have finally announced that the update that fixes it is now available to download on Nintendo Switch. In the patch notes we also read that it brings other types of corrections and adjustments.

The patch also fixes other issuesOther than fixing the famous crash after the Onderon cutscene, another crash issue should no longer occur. hang on certain save games for the middle and end of the game (Dantooine, Korriban). Also fixes an issue where players could get stuck on a loading screen when Sith Troopers board the Ebon Hawk on Peragus.

But if we prefer to play other titles in the saga, it should be noted that the first installment is also available on Switch, although there is good news for those who want more updated graphics, since there is a remake of Knights of the Old Republic underway directed, in principle, to PC and PlayStation 5.

