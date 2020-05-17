Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Wanted A Darker Fate For Luke Skywalker In Return Of The Jedi

As a result of he’s performed the character on and off for the final 40 years, Mark Hamill has quite a lot of love for Luke Skywalker and is often very vocal with regards to sure components of Luke’s story. This was very true when it got here to Skywalker’s depiction in The Final Jedi. Hamill might really feel particularly compelled to replicate now on account of the truth that he’ll not be taking part in the beloved Jedi and has formally stated goodbye to the function.