Star Wars: Leia And Luke’s Big Rise Of Skywalker Fight Was Originally Longer

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters again in December, and primarily ended the franchise as we all know it. J.J. Abrams crafted a large blockbuster, which wrapped up the sequel trilogy in addition to the overarching Skywalker Saga. The filmmaker took particular care with dealing with Leia’s story, utilizing unused footage of Carrie Fisher from The Drive Awakens to provide the beloved character an applicable ending. Episode IX expanded Leia’s connection to The Drive, and it seems that her coaching scene with Luke was initially a bit longer.
Within the third act of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey travels to Ach-To and speaks with Luke’s Drive Ghost. Mark Hamill’s iconic hero reveals that Leia was additionally skilled within the methods of The Jedi, and even had a lightsaber of her personal. We get to see the twins battling on an unknown planet, with the late Carrie Fisher and Hamill’s youthful faces added the our bodies of doubles. However that sequence may have been even longer, and featured extra epic lightsaber motion from Leia and Luke.
This information got here to us from the particular options of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s DVD and Blu-ray launch. There are some extra images of Leia and Luke’s lightsaber duel, which reveals that there was extra motion than finally made it into the theatrical lower. The pictures present Leia doing a flip together with her blue lightsaber, earlier than ultimately getting the perfect of her mentor/brother.
Information of the addition Rise of Skywalker footage for Leia and Luke has the potential to encourage some severe FOMO. The generations of Star Wars followers waited many years for Leia to lastly change into a Jedi, so it was thrilling to see her wield a lightsaber and even finest Luke throughout her coaching. Her backstory additionally introduced extra context to Leia’s notorious area float in The Final Jedi, and defined why she wasn’t taking a lightsaber up and combating the First Order herself.
Say what you need about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, however you possibly can’t be mad at that scene. Seeing a younger Carrie Fisher kicking ass and taking names is principally want success for a lot of followers, and it additionally helps to elucidate Leia’s actions all through the final two motion pictures. She wasn’t a Jedi as a result of she was making an attempt to avoid wasting her son, not as a result of she did not have the identical powers as her brother.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is at present obtainable on demand, DVD, and Blu-ray.
