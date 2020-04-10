Star Wars: Leia And Luke’s Big Rise Of Skywalker Fight Was Originally Longer

Say what you need about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, however you possibly can’t be mad at that scene. Seeing a younger Carrie Fisher kicking ass and taking names is principally want success for a lot of followers, and it additionally helps to elucidate Leia’s actions all through the final two motion pictures. She wasn’t a Jedi as a result of she was making an attempt to avoid wasting her son, not as a result of she did not have the identical powers as her brother.