Star Wars, Mark Hamill And More Tweet Support For John Boyega During Protests

John Boyega has been very vocal in displaying his assist for the protests over the previous few days, each in his statements and his actions. The favored actor has been a frequent participant on the frontlines of the motion, and now, his Star Wars household is rallying to assist him. A number of have supplied up tweets enthusiastically supporting what the actor is doing and others have made it clear they may proceed to work with the star.
The longest of the statements got here from the official Twitter account for Star Wars. It supplied an image of Boyega on the protest, a press release praising him for his habits and a hyperlink to observe a video of the transferring speech he truly gave. You’ll be able to take a look at the tweet in query beneath…
Past the extra basic Star Wars company account, Boyega has additionally seen numerous assist from different locations. The Final Jedi director Rian Johnson tweeted his assist, saying he “love(s)” the actor, and quite a few different administrators made it clear they’d like to work with the star sooner or later together with Jordan Peele, Edgar Wright, Duncan Jones and extra. Loads of actors additionally received in on the reward together with Mark Hamill who stated he’s by no means been “extra proud” of Boyega for what he’s been doing currently. Right here’s a take a look at his tweet beneath…
The Star Wars household has all the time appeared, at the least when considered from the surface, to be one which’s fairly shut. Lots of the forged members appear to have nice chemistry each on and off the display screen, and it’s heartening to see everybody being so supportive for Boyega right here. Only a few individuals can know what it’s prefer to be in the kind of fish bowl a franchise that massive and with that many followers can create. So, it’s nice to see individuals sticking collectively, even when the Skywalker motion pictures are over.
The speech Boyega gave at a rally in Hyde Park has additionally been going viral. The heartfelt message touched on Black Lives Matter, rising up being very conscious of your race and steps to take to be able to construct a greater future. Variations of it have been chopped and posted on social media all week, however if you wish to view your entire factor, it’s embedded beneath.
