Star Wars, Mark Hamill And More Tweet Support For John Boyega During Protests

The Star Wars household has all the time appeared, at the least when considered from the surface, to be one which’s fairly shut. Lots of the forged members appear to have nice chemistry each on and off the display screen, and it’s heartening to see everybody being so supportive for Boyega right here. Only a few individuals can know what it’s prefer to be in the kind of fish bowl a franchise that massive and with that many followers can create. So, it’s nice to see individuals sticking collectively, even when the Skywalker motion pictures are over.