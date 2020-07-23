‘Star Wars’ Movies, ‘Avatar’ Sequels Delayed a Year

Audiences trying to escape from the relentless drumbeat of miserable headlines should wait a little longer to journey to Pandora or an much more well-known galaxy far, distant.

With coronavirus instances surging within the U.S. and new hotspots breaking out across the globe, Disney introduced main modifications to the studio’s launch calendar. Most notably, the epic shakeup of movie debuts includes delaying its “Star Wars” films and “Avatar” sequels by a yr.

The studio nonetheless plans to dominate moviegoing across the holidays when theaters are hopefully in a position to reopen. Every year between 2022 and 2028, Disney will launch a new “Star Wars” journey or “Avatar” follow-up.

James Cameron’s long-delayed sequels to Avatar” will now premiere each different December beginning in 2022 as follows: “Avatar 2” (Dec. 16, 2022), “Avatar 3” (Dec. 20, 2024), “Avatar 4” (Dec. 18, 2026) and “Avatar 5” (Dec. 22, 2028). The second “Avatar” installment, which was initially aiming to open in 2014, will debut 13 years after the primary movie.

In the meantime, a trio of “Star Wars” films will debut round Christmas each different yr beginning in 2023. The primary of three movies will launch on Dec. 22, 2023, and two follow-ups will hit theaters Dec. 19, 2025, and Dec. 17, 2027. The studio has saved its playing cards near its chest about what these movies will entail.

The information comes as a part of a big shift in launch dates unveiled by Disney. The studio is shifting across the debuts of quite a few films as cinemas stay closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Mulan,” a live-action remake of the basic cartoon, has been taken off launch calendars. It was speculated to hit the large display screen on Aug. 21, a date that felt more and more unlikely since world theaters haven’t been in a position to open to a important diploma.

Curiously, Thursday’s launch date shuffle didn’t embody “The New Mutants,” the superhero thriller the studio inherited from Fox. For now, the oft-delayed comedian e-book journey remains to be slated for launch on Aug. 28, 2020.

In one other curious transfer, Disney delayed “The Private Historical past of David Copperfield, an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel from its Searchlight banner, again by a mere two weeks to Aug. 28, 2020. It’s unclear how the general public well being state of affairs could have meaningfully improved in such a brief time interval. One other Searchlight title, Wes Anderson’s comedic drama “The French Dispatch,” has additionally been faraway from Disney’s launch calendar, whereas producer Guillermo del Toro’s horror movie “Antlers” has been postponed till Feb. 19, 2021.

Ridley Scott’s “The Final Duel,” a historic epic starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, was initially scheduled for restricted launch on Christmas 2020 and can as a substitute open nationwide on Oct. 15, 2021. The movie had been seen as a potential Oscar contender.

Disney hasn’t solely moved movies out of 2020. Kenneth Branagh’s homicide thriller “Demise on the Nile” has been shifted again two weeks to Oct. 23, 2020. Later within the yr, supernatural horror movie “The Empty Man” will launch on Dec. 4, 2020.

Previously few months as theaters have been shuttered, Disney has blended up its complete slate. Because it nonetheless stands, Marvel’s “Black Widow” is ready for Nov. 6, 2020, Pixar’s animated “Soul” will launch on Nov. 20, 2020, Ryan Reynold’s motion journey “Free Man” is scheduled for Dec. 11, 2020, and Steven Spielberg’s “West Facet Story” remake will premiere Dec. 18, 2020.

Nonetheless, it’s extremely seemingly that launch dates for any film from any studio will stay fluid for the foreseeable future. There’s nonetheless no sense of when cinemas in New York Metropolis and Los Angeles, two of the most important moviegoing markets within the nation, will be capable to reopen. Abroad, nonetheless, might be a saving grace for the exhibition neighborhood, since multiplexes in different elements of the world have been extra profitable of their plans to securely reopen.