Star Wars’ New Fashion Stormtrooper Is Based On Jedi Fallen Order, Appearing In Disney+’s Kenobi

Jedi: Fallen Order has already left a new character that has become one of the fan favorites, and no, it’s not Cal Kestis, its protagonist, it’s an imperial soldier.

The effort you are making is remarkable. Lucasfilm (and from his hand, Lucasfilm Games) for giving Jedi Fallen Order a significant place in the official Star Wars galactic chronology. Since the game’s launch in 2019, it has been gaining a place in the hearts of fans. Y on their shelves. Because the adventure Cal Kestis developed by Respawn has not only encouraged a community of players eager for a quality Star Wars title, it has also been a new push for what we call “Expanded Universe”.

This “Expanded Universe” is made up of the characters and plots that, without appearing in the Star Wars movies or series, are part of the official canon of the saga. There come stories from comics, novels and of course, also video games. Little by little Lucasfilm has realized the importance of games as a platform to present new ideas, and that is why Jedi: Fallen Order is being given special treatment. So much so that, given the similarities of their plots, this game is having a very important presence in the new series of Star Wars: Kenobi.

We already commented at the time that Kenobi takes many ideas from Jedi Fallen Order and puts them for the first time on screen in live action. But the recent new trailer for the series has left Fallen Order fans with a new surprise: the appearance of los Purge Troopers. These Imperial stormtroopers are an elite division that accompanies Darth Vader’s Inquisitors on their renegade jedi knight hunt. As we saw in the game, they are specially trained and equipped to deal with Force users and lightsabers, and little by little they have become one of the favorite imperial troops of many Star Wars fans, as happened at the time. with the Death Troopers that first appeared in the movie Rogue One and that we have subsequently seen in The Mandalorian series and video games like Battlefront II.

In the case of the Purge Trooper, they have been offered a great role since the presentation of the game during Star Wars Celebration 2019, where we could see several of these soldiers accompanying actors and developers during the event. Since then we’ve seen them, for example, jump into the realm of articulated action figures, Battlefront II mods, and now, finally, the long-awaited Kenobi series. In the last trailer we can see various Purge Troopers accompanying Revathe Third Sister of the Imperial Inquisition, in the Imperial Inquisition sea fortress on the moon Nur, which by the way, we also first saw in the Respawn game.

As a curiosity of this very brief appearance we can say that the helmet of these soldiers has been modified for its presence in the series, bringing it a bit closer to the recognizable profile of Darth Vader’s helmet and bringing it in line with other Imperial helmets such as the Shore Trooper’s. With so much work involved in translating a design of this type into real action, I am convinced that the appearance of these Purge Troopers in Kenobi will result in new figures, toys, t-shirts, mugs and all the paraphernalia that the advertising machinery has accustomed us to. of Star Wars, and that this alone it will serve for even more fans of the franchise adopt the Purge as their preferred stormtroopers.

More about: Star Wars, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi Fallen Order, Kenobi, TV series and video games and Disney +.