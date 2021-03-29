Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Disney + Series To Begin Filming This April, Reveals The Cast

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney + series that follows the journey of the beloved Jedi Master, will begin filming in April. And joining this announcement, Disney and LucasFilm have revealed the main cast members of the show.

Topping the cast is, of course, Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan. He is joined by Hayden Christensen, who will once again take on the role of Darth Vader.

In addition to these headliners, Obi-Wan Kenobi will star Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. On the other hand, it should be remembered that Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the original trilogy, so they will presumably reprise those roles for the show.

The show will take place 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and will thus follow the events of Anakin Skywalker falling to the dark side and becoming Darth Vader. No further details about the plot have been revealed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be directed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of Season 1 of The Mandalorian: Sin and Reckoning. Additionally, the show will be executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and screenwriter Joby Harold.

In other news of the series, we remind you that Ewan McGregor himself confirmed in the past that the series will only have one season. However, the script is expected to be very satisfying for fans. In fact, the actor said he had read about the eighty, ninety by the way of the script and assured that it was really good. What is not so clear is how many episodes the series will have. Something that McGregor spoke about, assuring that he had no knowledge on the subject.