Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac Jokes About What It’ll Take For Him To Play Poe Dameron Again

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has introduced the Skywalker Saga to a detailed on the large display screen and whereas it wrapped a number of issues up, it additionally left us with many new questions. We do not know what the following huge display screen Star Wars journey might be, when or the place it’d happen, or what characters might be a part of it. Will we see out new heroes from the sequel trilogy again once more? Oscar Isaac does not appear to assume that it is probably he’ll be again as Poe Dameron anytime quickly, until he finds himself in want of one thing like a further home.