Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac says he’s probably done with the franchise, “however who is aware of”

Star Wars lead Oscar Isaac has mentioned that he would “probably” by no means return to the intergalactic franchise.

Talking at a Deadline panel about his new indie movie, as reported by Indie Wire, he mentioned that the Star Wars movies have been “not likely what [he] got down to do”.

“What I got down to do was to make handmade motion pictures, and to work with folks that encourage me,” he added.

When requested if that meant he received’t ever return to the franchise, he mentioned: “Probably, however who is aware of. If I would like one other home or one thing.”

Nonetheless, he added that he loved his expertise in the sequence: “I loved the problem of these movies and dealing with a really massive group of unimaginable artists and actors, prop makers, set designers, and all that was actually enjoyable.”

Issac, who performed Poe Dameron in the newest quantity of the Skywalker saga, has just lately returned to his indie roots as a playing former soldier in Paul Schrader’s upcoming movie The Card Counter.

His time as the Resistance fighter pilot, who he performed from 2015 onwards alongside Daisy Ridley’s Rey and John Boyega’s Finn, got here to an finish with the franchise’s final movie The Rise of Skywalker.

All 9 episodes of the Star Wars movies can be found to stream on Disney Plus.