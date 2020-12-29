Star Wars: Pablo Hidalgo’s Tweet Reopens ‘The Last Jedi’ Wounds

[Warning: The following story contains SPOILERS for the season finale of “The Mandalorian.”]

On Dec. 17, a well-liked Star Wars YouTuber joined roughly 30,000 followers as he livestreamed his response to the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian.” The YouTuber — who most frequently goes by the identify of his account, Star Wars Idea, and has additionally been known as Toos in some press stories — watched principally in concentrated silence through the first half-hour of the episode. However when a telltale X-Wing Fighter cruised into view, he jumped up in his seat as a childlike grin washed over his face.

“Don’t give me hope, bro,” he stated to nobody specifically. Roughly a minute later, when he noticed a cloaked, hooded determine wielding a inexperienced lightsaber seem, Toos burst into tears, sure of what the episode later confirmed: It was Luke Skywalker.

For the subsequent quarter-hour, Toos wept because the episode unfolded. When it was over, he appeared barely embarrassed, however principally in dumbstruck awe on the deep emotions the episode had evoked in him. “Thanks, Lucasfilm,” he stated, nonetheless wiping again tears. “This was what the little six-year-old in me wished to see.”

Ten days later, Toos had a distinct sentiment completely for Lucasfilm, exposing as soon as once more the fragile and precarious relationship between the studio and its most vocal followers — and at a second when it appeared like Lucasfilm and Disney had put the worst of Star Wars fan unrest behind them.

Toos posted to Twitter that he’d observed that Pablo Hidalgo, a prime govt in Lucasfilm’s story division, was commenting on a thread that was ridiculing Toos’ emotional response to Luke’s look on “The Mandalorian.” As a result of Hidalgo’s account was personal, nonetheless, Toos couldn’t see what the exec was saying.

“I’d hate to imagine he would take part [the teasing] as a Lucasfilm official,” Toos tweeted to his 101,000 followers, asking anybody with entry to Hidalgo’s account to ship him a screenshot of his tweets.

That’s when he discovered what Hidalgo tweeted: “feelings usually are not for sharing.” Toos was outraged, deciphering Hidalgo’s remarks as certainly piling on the mockery of his real feelings. By that time, Hidalgo had deleted the tweet, however, fairly inexplicably, he additionally put a screenshot of it because the banner over his account; Toos took it as extra trolling. “You’re telling folks it’s not okay to have feelings concerning the work your organization produces, and also you make enjoyable of them for crying?” he tweeted. “Not okay.”

Roughly 20 hours later, the manager apologized. “I want to make clear that my put up that ’feelings are to not be shared’ was sarcastic self-mockery and was actually not supposed to be hurtful to anybody and I’m deeply sorry that it was,” Hidalgo posted to his Twitter account, which he made public. (Since Hidalgo’s account is unverified, Selection has confirmed the authenticity of his tweets.) “As a lifelong fan, I admire followers expressing how they really feel – it’s what being a fan is about!”

Hidalgo didn’t tackle putting the offending tweet because the banner over his account, however a supply near him says he did so briefly not out of malice, however after folks started asking his personal followers for screenshots of the deleted tweet. The harm, in the meantime, had been completed. By the point Hidalgo apologized, Toos’ YouTube response video about Hidalgo’s tweet — wherein Toos discusses how a lot Luke Skywalker had helped him when he battled most cancers — had already amassed half one million views and was trending on Twitter. Toos’ response had itself impressed its personal backlash, with a number of posters suggesting his outrage was a willful misreading of Hidalgo’s intentions — a great way to generate extra visitors to his channel and income into his pockets. And as soon as extra, Star Wars followers had been preventing, with Lucasfilm and with one another. (Toos didn’t reply to a number of requests for remark; a spokesperson for Lucasfilm declined to remark.)

All of this comes simply weeks after Disney introduced essentially the most aggressive growth of the Star Wars franchise in its historical past, with 10 new Disney Plus collection together with “The Mandalorian” in varied levels of improvement, along with function movies from administrators Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi. The information was meant to capitalize on the near-universal goodwill engendered by “The Mandalorian,” which has single-handedly helped to appease the profoundly fraught and virulent fan reactions to the newest Star Wars function movies, particularly “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

To debate “The Last Jedi” in any context, not to mention the fandom response to it, is to danger flying into an asteroid subject from which the chances of efficiently escaping are 3,720 to 1. Within the context of Star Wars Idea and Lucasfilm, nonetheless, it’s price understanding that with over 2.7 million subscribers to his channel, Toos is among the most seen and well-liked figures in what is basically the skilled class of Star Wars fandom, who’ve monetized their love for Star Wars into full-blown careers. He’s additionally among the many Star Wars followers who’ve been vocally vital of “The Last Jedi,” particularly how writer-director Rian Johnson selected to reimagine Luke Skywalker as an embittered recluse who’s renounced the methods of the Jedi.

That criticism is however one star in a tangled constellation of turbulent fan discourse over “The Last Jedi”; one of the vital lasting results of all of it has been to erode the boldness a big sector of fandom has in Disney’s stewardship of the Star Wars franchise. By the point “The Rise of Skywalker” debuted final 12 months to a (comparatively) tepid field workplace and horrible critiques, Disney’s total Star Wars endeavor had been so freighted by controversy that it was starting to really feel like a Millennium Falcon robbed of its hyperdrive.

For a lot of followers — together with Toos — “The Mandalorian” had gave the impression to be the spark that lastly received Star Wars again into preventing form. Government producer Dave Filoni was mentored by George Lucas himself. Government producer and showrunner Jon Favreau reduce his franchise-building enamel at Marvel Studios, and had an uncanny intuition for weaving fan-service arcana right into a story accessible to the widest potential viewers. By resurrecting Luke Skywalker within the season finale — with Mark Hamill’s involvement, no much less — Favreau and Filoni had managed to rehabilitate not solely that individual hero’s journey for sad followers, however the very concept that Lucasfilm is aware of what they’re doing with Star Wars.

However then Hidalgo’s tweet — and Toos’ response to it — reopened all these wounds. Toos even referenced his displeasure for “The Last Jedi” in his response video to Hidalgo’s tweet, strongly implying that it was a type of bitter grapes. Hidalgo’s apology, in the meantime, factors to widespread sense and Toos’ personal incredulous preliminary response: Why on earth would anybody at Lucasfilm mock a fan for crying over a intentionally significant scene on a Star Wars present? And but, right here we’re once more, blasters raised and lightsabers unsheathed, throughout a poorly worded personal tweet.