Star Wars Released A Skywalker Saga Poster, And I Can’t Look Away

Final 12 months marked the top of an period for a lot of franchises, together with Star Wars. After 42 years, the Skywalker Saga got here to an finish with Episode IX, a.okay.a. The Rise of Skywalker. Now that this film is offered on residence media, and can premiere on Disney+ quickly in just a few days, a poster representing this nine-movie epic story has been launched, and it seems to be all types of superior.
Check out the Skywalker Saga poster under.
Right here we’ve lots of the main Skywalker Saga gamers gathered collectively on one Star Wars poster, separated, in fact, by the sunshine and darkish sides. Nicely, apart from Padme Amidala and Yoda, each of whom straddle each factions. I imply, these two characters fall firmly into the nice man camps within the Star Wars films, so I’d have an interest to study why they have been positioned in these positions past there being solely a lot house to work with on the art work.
In any case, the 2 faces on this Star Wars poster that instantly draw the eyes are Luke Skywalker, hero of the Authentic Trilogy and mentor to Rey within the latter two Sequel Trilogy films; and Darth Vader, whose journey as Anakin Skywalker we witnessed within the Prequel Trilogy, after which watched as he terrorized the Insurgent Alliance as a cybernetic Sith Lord within the Authentic Trilogy.
Trying by the feedback on this Twitter submit, there are some people who aren’t happy that the Hayden Christensen-portrayed Anakin Skywalker isn’t included on this Skywalker Saga poster. Granted, anybody accustomed to the primary beats of the Star Wars films is aware of that Anakin and Darth Vader are one and the identical, so he clearly is well-represented right here. Nonetheless, contemplating how distinguished Christensen’s Anakin was in Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, the annoyance is at the least comprehensible.
Rey and Kylo Ren additionally get a strong quantity of poster house in direction of the underside of the Skywalker Saga poster, which is acceptable since they served as the primary hero and villain, respectively, of the Sequel Trilogy. I don’t want to call off all the opposite high-profile characters who seem on the poster, however suffice it to say that every trilogy is properly represented… though I may need thrown in Mace Windu and Rose Tico too.
After all, this poster is centered on the Skywalker Saga, therefore why no unique characters from Rogue One and Solo are current. And for sure that the franchise has expanded through the years with TV reveals like The Clone Wars, Rebels, Resistance and The Mandalorian. Fairly frankly, in case you needed to symbolize the entire Star Wars franchise, each on display and in different canon materials, you’d want to attract every character extraordinarily small or stretch out to a banner, and even that will be difficult.
Extra Star Wars films are on the best way, however they’ll be exploring new characters and new corners of a galaxy far, distant. So The Rise of Skywalker very a lot served as a goodbye to a lot of this franchise’s iconic characters. However hey, there was a time once we didn’t assume we’d see Luke, Han and Leia once more, and look how that turned out. Maybe a number of a long time down the road, there’ll be a possibility to see what Rey, Finn and Poe are as much as on the massive display.
For now although, you'll be capable of watch the Skywalker Saga from begin to end on Disney+ when The Rise of Skywalker drops on the streaming service Could 4th, a.okay.a. Star Wars Day.
