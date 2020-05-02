Star Wars Released A Skywalker Saga Poster, And I Can’t Look Away

Extra Star Wars films are on the best way, however they’ll be exploring new characters and new corners of a galaxy far, distant. So The Rise of Skywalker very a lot served as a goodbye to a lot of this franchise’s iconic characters. However hey, there was a time once we didn’t assume we’d see Luke, Han and Leia once more, and look how that turned out. Maybe a number of a long time down the road, there’ll be a possibility to see what Rey, Finn and Poe are as much as on the massive display.