Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker novelisation confirms Rey and Kylo kiss was not romantic

The climactic kiss between Kylo Ren and Rey on the finish of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a reasonably main second – the consequence of three movies value of build-up.

However in accordance with the soon-to-be-released official novelisation of the movie, the kiss between the previous adversaries was not romantic in nature.

Followers of the franchise famous whereas perusing superior copies of the ebook that the outline of the incident leaves it fairly clear that there was no romantic intent.

It reads, “His coronary heart was full as Rey reached for his face, let her fingers linger in opposition to his cheek. After which, marvel of wonders, she leaned ahead and kissed him.

“A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgement of their connection, celebration that they’d discovered one another finally.

“However then she drew again, concern on her face. She may really feel him rising chilly.

“Ben smiled at her.

“He had given Rey again to the galaxy. It wouldn’t atone for the darkness he’d wrought, but it surely was what he may do.”

So there you’ve it – canonically the kiss is one of gratitude and not of romance, which will definitely be completely different to what number of followers seen the incident whereas watching the movie…