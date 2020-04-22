‘Star Wars’ Series From Leslye Headland in the Works at Disney Plus – Variety

A brand new “Star Wars” sequence is in the works at Disney Plus, Variety has discovered from sources. The sequence hails from Leslye Headland, the co-creator, showrunner, and govt producer of the critically-acclaimed Netflix sequence “Russian Doll.”

Particulars of the actual plot of the sequence are being stored underneath wraps, however sources say it will likely be a female-centric sequence that takes place in a distinct a part of the “Star Wars” timeline than different initiatives. Headland is claimed to be connected to jot down and function showrunner on the sequence, with the present presently staffing.

Reps for Disney and Headland didn’t instantly reply to Variety’s request for remark.

Headland additionally directed a number of episodes of “Russian Doll.” The present was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season, finally successful three. Headland started her profession writing and directing the “Seven Lethal Performs” sequence, which incorporates “Bachelorette” and “Help.” “Bachelorette” was the foundation for her directorial movie debut starring Kirsten Dunst. Her different movie credit embody writing the 2014 remake of “About Final Night time” and writing and directing “Sleeping with Different Individuals.” Apart from “Russian Doll,” her different TV credit embody “Terriers,” “Blunt Discuss,” “SMILF,” and “Black Monday.” She is presently underneath an general deal at Fox 21 Tv Studios, with the studio now underneath the Disney umbrella.

She is repped by Michael Sugar at Sugar23 and Steve Youthful at Myman Greenspan. She is repped by UTA for guiding.

Information of the new sequence growth comes after Variety solely reported {that a} third season of “The Mandalorian” is already in the works at Disney Plus forward of the second season premiere later this yr. “The Mandalorian,” one in every of the launch titles for the Disney-branded streamer, proved to be a significant hit and popular culture phenomenon upon its launch.

There are presently two different live-action “Star Wars” reveals in the pipeline at Disney Plus — an Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence starring Ewan McGregor and a Cassian Andor/”Rogue One” prequel sequence starring Diego Luna. Variety solely reported that Joby Harold had not too long ago joined the Obi-Wan sequence as the author, whereas Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller not too long ago joined the Cassian Andor sequence.