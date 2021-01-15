Star Wars: Squadrons and two more games are free to play on Xbox for a limited time

Free trial periods are always welcome. And much more if they arrive with a new weekend and with high quality titles. What is not so common is that they are produced with games that have not been on the market for a long time.

It is the case of Star Wars: Squadrons, which arrived on PS4, Xbox One and PC (compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) last October 2020. The fact is that Microsoft has announced that all users subscribed to Gold or Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy the EA title for free. And it won’t be the only game …

As reported on Xbox Wire, we will be able to get on Squadrons starfighters, but also become Super Saiyan and relive epic battles in Dragon Ball FighterZ, as well as explore an imaginative open world in Yooka-Laylee.

All of this will be possible thanks to this weekend’s “Free Play Days”. In this way, the three games can be enjoyed at no cost (in their full version) from today, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:01 p.m., until Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ( Spanish peninsular time in both cases).

Also, in the case of Star Wars: Squadrons and Yooka-Laylee, both games will be on sale in the Xbox store during this period of time. As always in these cases, the progress and achievements obtained will be maintained if we buy the games:

Star Wars: Squadrons – 40% discount: now for 23.99 euros.

40% discount: now for 23.99 euros. Yooka-Laylee – 75% discount: now 9.99 euros

To enjoy the promotion, it is as simple as finding and installing the games in the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and entering the Gold members area with the session logged in. There we will find that section of Free Play Days.