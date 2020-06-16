Star Wars: Squadrons First Trailer Reveals Awesome X-Wing Vs Tie Fighter Combat

Star Wars video games have been a considerably tough nut to crack because the franchise has continued to broaden beneath Disney. The Star Wars: Battlefront video games, particularly the sequel, have drawn particular criticism for its “loot field” mechanics that are designed to get gamers to spend more cash on the sport after buy. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a single participant recreation set following the prequel trilogy, was met rather more warmly by each critics and followers. With a powerful multiplayer focus, it appears like Squadrons is trying to be extra like the following Battlefront than the following Fallen Order, however we’ll have to attend and see.