Star Wars takes dig at Anakin Skywalker line from Attack of the Clones

The prequels trilogy has lengthy been a supply of fun-poking for Star Wars followers – and now the franchise itself has bought in on the joke with a gag in the most up-to-date Star Wars comedian guide.

The fifth challenge of the ongoing collection made house to take a dig at one of the most notorious strains from the much-maligned Attack of the Clones – Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) confession that he doesn’t like sand, that almost all coarse, tough and worsening of substances.

The occasions in the comedian happen shortly after The Empire Strikes Again, with the new challenge sees Luke Skywalker arrive on Serelia and be drawn right into a dramatic water chase that finally ends up with him being saved by R2-D2 after he falls into the water.

On reaching the shore, Luke admits, “Whoa. Good outdated sand. I ever inform you how a lot I really like sand” – a fairly clear reference to the oft-mocked line.

The problem was half of a canon Star Wars collection at present being printed by Marvel Comics that takes place shortly after the occasions of Episode V, through which Luke, Leia and Lando return to Cloud Metropolis to retrieve the lightsaber misplaced in battle in opposition to Darth Vader.

An earlier challenge of the comedian had beforehand revealed why Luke Skywalker constructed a brand new lightsaber between Empire Strikes Again and Return of the Jedi – whereas the collection has additionally been plugging in numerous different gaps left in the Skywalker saga.

