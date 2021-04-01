Star Wars: The Bad Remittance will begin with a special 70-minute premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance it will begin its broadcast with a 70-minute premiere episode. Additionally, to celebrate this announcement, today we also have a new trailer and new poster for the highly anticipated series.

In the description of a new show trailer animation for Disney +, it is explained that the series “It will make its debut on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes, all of them on Fridays starting May 7.”. You can see it below.

As you can see, the new trailer (dubbed into our language) shows Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair in action, performing for an unimpressed Grand Moff Tarkin before what appears to be a getaway from their home on Kamino.

We also see characters appearing alongside the clones, including an unnamed boy from Kamino who appears to be on a trip, young Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino, reprising his role from the Clone Wars series), and even Fennec Shand from The Mandalorian (played by Ming-Na Wen).

Finally, we have the new poster for the series. And as you can see, it also features the same characters as the trailer. In other words, the five enhanced clones that are actually more dangerous than an entire army.

In any case, the series (also known as The Bad Batch) focuses on a group of five clones created to serve the nascent Empire, officially known as Clone Force 99. Each clone has been created with a specific ability in mind, but also they come with a rebellious trait, leading to them being branded as enemies of the state and as rogue clones. Also, we know that the five clones will be played by Dee Bradley Baker. Remember that the series will premiere on May 4, 2021.