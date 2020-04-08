Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Ashley Eckstein Talks Ahsoka’s Legacy, Hope In Season 7 And More

Lucasfilm really reached out to me and requested me if I’d be serious about writing it. I bought to know the publishing workforce as a result of I bought to write down one other ebook for Disney referred to as It is Your Universe: You Have The Energy To Make It Occur. I really as soon as stated I’d by no means write a ebook as a result of I did not imagine that I may. I simply did not suppose that I had the abilities to do it. I used to be scared, really, and as soon as I wrote my first ebook then it turns into infectious and you are like, ‘Oh my goodness, now I wish to do it once more!’ And so I shared that with Lucasfilm. I stated, ‘Look, if there’s ever another alternative, I’d like to be thought-about.’ And in order that they referred to as me in the future out of the blue and requested if I’d write a Little Golden E book for Ahsoka as a part of the I Am sequence, referred to as I Am A Padawan. I feel it was the quickest I’ve ever stated sure in my total life.