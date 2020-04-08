Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Ashley Eckstein Talks Ahsoka’s Legacy, Hope In Season 7 And More

Go away a Remark
Star Wars: The Clone Wars returned with new episodes after years of seemingly fruitless fan campaigns for a revival, and the seventh and ultimate season on Disney+ is lastly ending the tales of Ahsoka and the remainder of the characters within the ultimate days of the Republic. Whereas Star Wars followers understand how the Clone Wars finish due to Revenge of the Sith, The Clone Wars is filling in some very important blanks, and voice actress Ashley Eckstein has weighed in on why Season 7 is full of hope, how Ahsoka’s legacy will endure, and extra.
With the total run of The Clone Wars up to now, the continued seventh season, and the total run of Clone Wars’ follow-up sequence Star Wars Rebels all obtainable streaming on Disney+, Ashley Eckstein shared with CinemaBlend whether or not these sequence (all that includes Ahsoka) are appropriate for binge-watching:
Oh, positively! Clone Wars and Rebels are positively binge-worthy. I like to recommend watching Clone Wars first earlier than you watch Rebels as a result of there’s gonna be some spoilers that will not make as a lot sense, or will not be as satisfying for those who do not watch Clone Wars first earlier than you watch Rebels. So I do advocate it in that order, nevertheless it’s positively binge-worthy. When you get hooked, you turn out to be hooked up to Ahsoka, you turn out to be hooked up to Captain Rex, you care about them as if they’re actually a member of your loved ones, and it’s essential discover out what is going on to occur to them. So I extremely advocate it.
With Star Wars: The Clone Wars bridging the hole between Star Wars: Episode II – Assault of the Clones and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and Star Wars Rebels filling within the ultimate years forward of the unique Star Wars trilogy, the exhibits can positively turn out to be addictive to Star Wars followers. Contemplating The Clone Wars is barely weeks away from seven full seasons and Rebels gives 4 seasons, these exhibits can maintain viewers busy for extra than simply a few days!
Contemplating present occasions have meant extra individuals staying dwelling, streaming TV could have extra attraction than ever. Ashley Eckstein shared how Ahsoka can signify hope with The Clone Wars and even Season 7, regardless of the upcoming occasions of Revenge of the Sith:
I additionally, particularly throughout instances proper now, the place a lot feels out of our management and there is a lot concern and negativity and nervousness, Clone Wars and particularly Ahsoka signify a lot hope. Particularly Ahsoka. To me, Ahsoka means hope, and I feel it is really the proper time for these new episodes of Clone Wars to be launched, when everybody’s dwelling watching as a result of she brings hope. She brings a lot gentle and she or he brings a lot positivity.
With Disney+ providing a lot new and traditional Star Wars content material, sequence like The Clone Wars and Rebels have the potential to achieve even better audiences than they did again of their days on cable. The Mandalorian was an enormous attraction to Disney+ when the streaming service launched in late 2019, placing Star Wars TV on the radar of lots of people who won’t have checked it out earlier than.
With The Clone Wars culminating within the upcoming Siege of Mandalore arc that units the stage for some storylines in Star Wars Rebels and doubtlessly even The Mandalorian, Ashley Eckstein addressed whether or not the Siege of Mandalore can be an excellent hook:
I like to recommend Siege of Mandalore and even Clone Wars basically to Star Wars followers, as a result of The Clone Wars occurs between Episode II and Episode III, however there are such a lot of questions you might have if you watch Episode III that you simply’re like, ‘Wait!’ It is such as you’re lacking an enormous piece to the puzzle, and Clone Wars makes the puzzle full. I can solely think about for Mandalorian followers, they’re gonna discover some parallels as nicely. Something that’s canon. It actually all connects, and it actually is supposed to ultimately, I do know it is so much to observe, however ultimately, to observe all the pieces. That’s really when the puzzle might be full.
Ashley Eckstein teased that she’s seen the Siege of Mandalore episodes of The Clone Wars, and whereas she in fact did not drop any particulars about what followers can anticipate from the ultimate chapter of the Star Wars saga forward of Revenge of the Sith, followers clearly have so much to look ahead to.
In fact, the top of Clone Wars additionally means the top of the Ahsoka’s journey earlier than the autumn of the Republic, however that does not need to imply the top of Ahsoka. The character will make her live-action debut on The Mandalorian, Star Wars TV followers had been thrilled (albeit a bit of frightened) when Ashley Eckstein voiced Ahsoka once more for Rise of Skywalker, and Eckstein has a brand new ebook about Ahsoka’s journey.
Once I famous that Ahsoka’s legacy is enduring, Ashley Eckstein responded:
Sure, I hope so! I began the hashtag again when Ahsoka got here again on Star Wars Rebels, I began the hashtag #AhsokaLives, as a result of for the longest time we did not know if Ahsoka lived. Now I up to date it to be #AhsokaLivesInAllOfUs, as a result of it isn’t simply me. Ahsoka’s larger than simply me. I feel we’re all persevering with to hold on Ahsoka’s legacy. The followers by no means gave up on Clone Wars and helped carry Clone Wars again. So Ahsoka lives in all of us, and I hope that her legacy will proceed by means of all of us.
Ahsoka actually has survived among the unlikeliest odds of any character within the Star Wars saga, and Clone Wars followers can at the least be assured she will not meet her finish within the Siege of Mandalore due to Rebels. Followers can even see one other instance of Ahsoka’s legacy extending past Clone Wars due to Ashley Eckstein’s new Star Wars ebook, obtainable now, referred to as I Am A Padawan.
Ashley Eckstein shared the method of getting to write down the ebook:
Lucasfilm really reached out to me and requested me if I’d be serious about writing it. I bought to know the publishing workforce as a result of I bought to write down one other ebook for Disney referred to as It is Your Universe: You Have The Energy To Make It Occur. I really as soon as stated I’d by no means write a ebook as a result of I did not imagine that I may. I simply did not suppose that I had the abilities to do it. I used to be scared, really, and as soon as I wrote my first ebook then it turns into infectious and you are like, ‘Oh my goodness, now I wish to do it once more!’ And so I shared that with Lucasfilm. I stated, ‘Look, if there’s ever another alternative, I’d like to be thought-about.’ And in order that they referred to as me in the future out of the blue and requested if I’d write a Little Golden E book for Ahsoka as a part of the I Am sequence, referred to as I Am A Padawan. I feel it was the quickest I’ve ever stated sure in my total life.
Because the voice of Ahsoka in initiatives starting from The Clone Wars to Star Wars Rebels to Forces of Future, Ashley Eckstein is uniquely certified to inform a narrative revolving across the character.
Ashley Eckstein went on to elucidate why the Little Golden E book could be vital for adults in addition to youngsters:
It is an awesome ebook, not just for children to introduce them to Ahsoka or introduce them to what it means to be a Padawan, which is actually only a pupil, and the entire classes that Ahsoka realized as Padawan, despite the fact that Ahsoka realized them in a galaxy far, far-off. They’re related to children right this moment, of their on a regular basis lives and going to highschool and at dwelling. So not solely are they good classes for younger children to study, however they’re additionally good reminders for us adults. It was positively a dream come true and one which I am without end grateful for. Star Wars has supplied so many fantastic alternatives, and that is positively like bucket checklist degree.
Ashley Eckstein’s I Am A Padawan ebook is offered now for a brand new have a look at Ahsoka’s journey as a Padawan. You too can discover Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka with the remaining episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.
Yet one more episode stays of Ahsoka’s adventures with the Martez sisters earlier than the Siege of Mandalore arc marks the start of the top of Clone Wars, so make sure to try Disney+ on Fridays to seek out out what occurs subsequent.
