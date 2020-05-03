Star Wars The Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni Addresses Those Ahsoka Tano In The Mandalorian Rumors

All these rumors! Over time individuals have at all times requested me about that character and potential live-action prospects. It is an actual credit score to the animation workforce and everyone that is been concerned along with her through the years to make a personality that followers say, “Hey, that will be nice. We might wish to see that.” And the debates that encompass that. After we began in 2008 giving Anakin Skywalker a younger Padawan wasn’t at prime of thoughts for lots of people. It appeared a bit out of left area and dangerous. George at all times knew that it might work if we did it the proper manner. The wonderful thing about the character is she’s proved herself and earned her place among the many Star Wars leads on the market. So regardless of the future holds, who is aware of? However for now, we’ll get to see this ending of Clone Wars and see how that goes.