Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Dave Filoni Reveals Why He Thought His Lucasfilm Offer Was A Joke

Since becoming a member of Lucasfilm, Dave Filoni has turn into one of many principal inventive forces behind the Star Wars franchise. The author and producer would information Star Wars: The Clone Wars via seven seasons and made the soar to the live-action medium with The Mandalorian. He’s additionally a lifelong fan of the saga, so one would assume he jumped on the probability to interview with Lucasfilm Animation when the studio first reached out. Nevertheless, on the time, he had purpose to consider the provide was a joke.
Dave Filoni appeared on Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian alongside present creator Jon Favreau and fellow administrators like Taika Waititi and Deborah Chow. Through the first episode, which premiered on Star Wars Day or “Might The Fourth,” Filoni defined that he was generally teased for his Star Wars fandom whereas working at Nickelodeon. So he believed the decision was a prank orchestrated by a few of his colleagues:
I nearly didn’t get the job as a result of I assumed it was a sensible joke. I used to be working at Nickelodeon, and someone referred to as from Lucasfilm Animation. And I’m like, ‘There isn’t any Lucasfilm Animation.’ And I assumed I had simply been so enthusiastic about Revenge of the Sith popping out and speaking about it on a regular basis that the blokes from SpongeBob have been simply busting my chops over Star Wars. And so I assumed it was a prank name. It was this producer who I’d by no means heard of from ‘Lucasfilm Animation,’ they usually’re doing The Clone Wars.
Having been teased a lot earlier than, Filoni simply couldn’t pull himself to purchase into the concept the decision from Lucasfilm Animation may be actual. This led him to talk considerably sarcastically whereas speaking to the producer, however he steadily started to vary his tune:
You get so bored with being picked on. You’re identical to, ‘That is the SpongeBob guys. I do know it’s.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, so that you’re making Clone Wars, however you form of already did that, proper?’ And I’m speaking like that as a result of Gendy [Tartakovsky] did the Clone Wars, and she or he stated, ‘Nicely, that is going to be laptop animation, a complete new collection.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t do laptop animation.’ And he or she’s like, ‘Nicely, you’ve been beneficial to us by George [Lucas]’, and I’m like, ‘Actually, George beneficial me, huh?’ That is the best way I’m speaking, and she or he goes, ‘Nicely, I want to meet with you.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I want to meet with you.’ Then it’s dawning on me the best way she’s speaking, however I’m like ‘Ah, I don’t need to purchase into this. I all the time purchase in.’
FIloni would go on to clarify that when he realized the decision was actual, he apologized and tried to persuade the producer that he was the precise particular person for the job. And fortunately for him (and all of us), he booked the appointment.
There are a number of positives on the subject of being a Star Wars fan, however there can be negatives, together with getting teased about it. Dave Filoni’s co-workers should have been choosing on him fairly a bit for him to consider they’d go so far as to prank name him. And it practically ruined his possibilities of getting his foot within the door. Nonetheless, let’s simply be grateful that every thing labored out for the very best and that he can joke about it now.
