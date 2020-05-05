Star Wars: The Clone Wars Ending Defined: What Happens To Ahsoka And More After Series Finale

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the collection finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, known as “Victory and Demise,” and follow-up collection Star Wars Rebels.
The collection finale of The Clone Wars fairly actually marks the tip of an period for Star Wars, because it finishes filling within the blanks of the prequel period for the most important characters. In contrast to the earlier three episodes of the Clone Wars finale arc, nonetheless, “Victory and Demise” wasn’t a lot centered on the affect on your entire galaxy far, far-off. As an alternative, the ultimate episode of Clone Wars adopted Ahsoka and Rex’s determined try to flee the clones who had been attempting to execute Order 66.
Contemplating the overlap between the ultimate episodes of The Clone Wars and the occasions of Revenge of the Sith, the deal with two characters slightly than galactic battle was a becoming approach to end the story. After all, followers of Star Wars Rebels, Solo, and/or who’ve saved up on Mandalorian casting information already knew three characters who weren’t going to die earlier than the ultimate Clone Wars credit rolled: Ahsoka, Rex, and Maul.
“Victory and Demise” ended and not using a flash-forward to element their fates, however different Star Wars tasks luckily reveal what occurs to them down the road. So, should you’re not afraid of MAJOR SPOILERS for Star Wars Rebels and Solo, learn on to seek out out what occurs to Ahsoka, Rex, and extra after the Clone Wars collection finale!
Ahsoka Tano
Ahsoka survived Order 66 because of her well timed elimination of the chip in Rex’s mind, and she or he made a nail-biter of an escape from a crash that killed virtually everyone else on board the ship. After burying the clone troopers who died, Ahsoka seemingly faked her personal demise and deserted one among her lightsabers, which Darth Vader finally discovered and saved.
Within the 15 or so years following the tip of The Clone Wars, Ahsoka constructed two white lightsabers for herself, symbolizing her neutrality within the Drive. She additionally joined forces with Bail Organa and have become a part of the fledgling Insurrection, adopting the title of “Fulcrum” to hide her id. (Cassian Andor of Rogue One would later change into often known as “Fulcrum” as effectively.)
She made her first on-screen look since Clone Wars within the Season 1 finale of Star Wars Rebels, and would seem in some key episodes of Season 2. Whereas helping the Insurrection and the Ghost crew (together with unconventional Jedi knight Kanan Jarrus and padawan Ezra Bridger), Ahsoka got here to suspect that Anakin Skywalker had change into Darth Vader. She wasn’t sure till the Season 2 finale, set on Malachor, after she managed to strike a gap in Vader’s masks.
Since Vader couldn’t return to the sunshine in Star Wars Rebels when he had years to go earlier than Return of the Jedi, he absolutely supposed to kill her. Her destiny was unsure following the Season 2 finale till virtually the very finish of Season 4, when Rebels revealed that Ezra had used his journey into the World Between Worlds to tug Ahsoka out of the duel with Vader earlier than Vader might ship a killing blow.
To protect the timeline, Ahsoka returned to Malachor and didn’t flip up once more till the Rebels collection finale, when she arrived on the planet Lothal to recruit Sabine for a mission to seek out Ezra Bridger. When final seen, Ahsoka had gone full Gandalf the White, and her upcoming live-action debut on The Mandalorian will hopefully reveal whether or not or not she and Sabine had been profitable.
Maul
Maul managed to outlive The Clone Wars because of Ahsoka releasing him to trigger just a little chaos and create a distraction, nevertheless it backfired on her when he wrecked the hyperdrive (and subsequently destroyed the ship) after which took the one shuttle on board to security. By round ten years earlier than the occasions of the unique trilogy started, Maul turned the top of the legal group Crimson Daybreak.
Someday between Solo and the tip of Star Wars Rebels Season 2, Maul wound up stranded on Malachor within the try and get his fingers on the holocron that might unlock the superweapon of a Sith temple. He lastly obtained his shot when Ahsoka, Kanan, and Ezra confirmed up in the hunt for data, and he efficiently tempted Ezra and injured Kanan earlier than being stopped.
Maul quickly dueled Ahsoka, however Kanan was the one to in the end take him down. He survived, although, and escaped Malachor in Vader’s TIE fighter. He was again in Season three on a crazed try to seek out Obi-Wan and at last actual his revenge. After studying that Obi-Wan was hiding on a planet with “twin suns,” Maul finally tracked Obi-Wan to Tatooine, though he didn’t reunite together with his former nemesis till he wandered across the desert for days.
Exhausted and mad together with his want for revenge, Maul didn’t stand an opportunity towards Obi-Wan, who was lastly satisfied that he wanted to duel Maul after Maul related the dots that Obi-Wan was defending somebody. The combat was over in seconds, with Obi-Wan slicing Maul down the entrance as graphically as doable on a Disney XD collection. Maul died in Obi-Wan’s arms, telling his previous enemy that the chosen one (a.ok.a. Luke) would “avenge” them.
Rex
Whereas Maul is capital-D DEAD this time and Ahsoka’s future past the Season 2 finale is usually mysterious, Rex’s journey is comparatively well-documented because of some reveals when he made his Rebels debut. Ahsoka despatched the Ghost crew to seek out Rex, however she “misplaced monitor of him a very long time in the past.” Considerably unkindly, she did not inform traumatized Order 66 survivor Kanan that they had been recruiting clones.
In accordance with Rex (who had exiled himself to a desert planet with Wolffe and Gregor in some unspecified time in the future following The Clone Wars), the Emperor retired the clone military as a result of it “outserved its function.” Rex additionally acknowledged that he, Wolffe, and Gregor all eliminated their management chips, and he “didn’t betray” his Jedi.
Whereas Clone Wars advised that both Rex was mendacity in Rebels or the present is contradicting its follow-up collection, Rex finally agreed to hitch the rebels, and he even caught with them after Ahsoka seemingly died on Malachor. Nonetheless alive after the Ghost crew and their allies succeeded of their mission, Rex was revealed through the Rebels epilogue to have survived to combat on the Battle of Endor.
After all, Rex’s standing as a clone means he ages rapidly, so he is probably not a candidate to point out up in Star Wars tasks set far past the unique trilogy period. Will Star Wars ever definitively reveal whether or not or not Rex was mendacity to Kanan in regards to the finish of The Clone Wars, clarify how he joined up with Wolffe and Gregor, and even share how/when Wolffe and Gregor eliminated their chips? Solely time will inform.
For now, you’ll be able to relive the glory days of those characters with the Star Wars Saga streaming on Disney+, together with Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.
