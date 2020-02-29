Star Wars: The Clone Wars Is Making Me Think Obi-Wan Could Have Prevented Anakin’s Fall

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for Episode 2 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, known as “A Distant Echo.”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars kicked off its last season with the “Dangerous Batch” arc that’s half over as of “A Distant Echo,” and the subsequent two episodes end telling a narrative that Star Wars followers have been ready a very long time for. What Star Wars followers have not needed to look forward to is Anakin’s last flip to the darkish aspect, since that was coated way back with Revenge of the Sith, however “A Distant Echo” made me start to actually contemplate whether or not Obi-Wan might have prevented Anakin’s fall lots ahead of Revenge of the Sith.
Revenge of the Sith in fact noticed Anakin make the fateful resolution to embrace the darkish aspect so Palpatine would assist him save Padme, fueled partly by a dialog with Grasp Yoda that amounted to Yoda telling Anakin to disregard his premonitions of Padme’s dying.
Yoda clearly did not know Anakin was attempting to avoid wasting his pregnant spouse, so telling Anakin to not mourn or miss the folks he is connected to once they die and let go of the whole lot he feared to lose fairly spectacularly backfired. What does this should do with “A Distant Echo,” within the Clone Wars again earlier than Anakin started having his premonitions?
Nicely, “A Distant Echo” confirmed the stunning shot within the trailer and included a scene of Anakin affectionally speaking by way of hologram along with his spouse, with Rex working interference with Obi-Wan outdoors. Except Anakin is remarkably unobservant, he needed to know that she was pregnant. Regardless of his finest efforts (which actually weren’t all that good) to cover what he’d been doing, Obi-Wan made it clear to Anakin that he knew he’d been chatting with Padme.
Whereas Obi-Wan clearly wasn’t blissful about it, it appeared to me that not less than a part of his disappointment in Anakin was for Anakin mendacity. Obi-Wan had struggled with attachment himself, with Satine in The Clone Wars, and even Ahsoka and Padme to a sure extent. And naturally with Anakin.
Obi-Wan famously screamed that he cherished Anakin and considered him as a brother (after having the excessive floor) in Revenge of the Sith, after attempting to persuade Yoda that they need to change adversaries as a result of he did not need to kill Anakin. After which he did not kill Anakin, resulting in the rise of Darth Vader as a result of Obi-Wan could not deliver himself to strike a killing blow.
Mainly, Obi-Wan had Anakin’s again for so long as he probably might and cared deeply for Padme, as proved by each The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith. Whereas he might need put his foot down about maintaining Anakin’s secret and letting him stay within the Jedi Order if he came upon that Anakin was married with children on the best way, Obi-Wan virtually definitely would not have instructed him to only let Padme die and transfer previous it.
If Anakin had confided in Obi-Wan in the course of the Clone Wars, Obi-Wan might have been the ally and center floor Anakin wanted to maintain his head on straight fairly than go from Yoda to Palpatine.
The method I see it, Obi-Wan discovering out about simply how connected Anakin was to Padme and her unborn little one(ren) might need resulted in Anakin having to go away the Jedi Order, however not Anakin turning to the darkish aspect and by no means the confrontation on Mustafar that led Padme to lose “the need to stay” out of despair, so Anakin’s premonitions would not have come true.
And likewise a complete bunch of Jedi and younglings would not have been murdered by their very own clone troopers or Anakin himself. And a galactic civil struggle won’t have ravaged the galaxy. The Clone Wars is exhibiting that Anakin had alternatives to open up to Obi-Wan, who already knew that Anakin and Padme had been somewhat too shut for consolation within the Jedi code. If solely Anakin had opened up and Obi-Wan’s rigidity would have flexed (which I feel it could have) for Anakin and Padme, Anakin won’t have fallen.
However in fact Anakin did fall and Obi-Wan wasn’t round to do something about it till Yoda despatched him to kill Anakin on Mustafar. Anakin goes to fall, Obi-Wan goes to exile himself on Tatooine (with a break in his solitude to do no matter he does within the upcoming Disney+ collection with Ewan McGregor reprising the live-action position), and the galaxy goes to be below imperial management till the unique trilogy period rolls round, so that is all educational.
Nonetheless, it provides layers to the ultimate arcs of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and is not that what followers deserve after ready so lengthy for brand spanking new episodes? Discover out what occurs subsequent with episodes of The Clone Wars releasing Fridays on Disney+.
