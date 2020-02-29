Star Wars: The Clone Wars Is Making Me Think Obi-Wan Could Have Prevented Anakin’s Fall

Mainly, Obi-Wan had Anakin’s again for so long as he probably might and cared deeply for Padme, as proved by each The Clone Wars and Revenge of the Sith. Whereas he might need put his foot down about maintaining Anakin’s secret and letting him stay within the Jedi Order if he came upon that Anakin was married with children on the best way, Obi-Wan virtually definitely would not have instructed him to only let Padme die and transfer previous it.