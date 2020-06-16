Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Showrunner Clears Up Order 66 Plot Hole

I feel that is the place you may get hung up on continuity a lot that you do not truly inform a narrative that is about actual folks. So Rex at that second tells Kanan the perspective Kanan wants to grasp who Rex is and what he is actually about. Afterward, have they got a scene the place they get into the reality of it that was lots scarier? In all probability, however I feel Kanan additionally is aware of that. So I feel it takes them [Ahsoka and Rex] a very long time to deal with all the pieces. The life they knew is gone. It is robust. It will be laborious as a result of with The Clone Wars, I do know the place it ends. I do not get to have the parade on this one except it is the ‘Imperial March.’