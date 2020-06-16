Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Showrunner Clears Up Order 66 Plot Hole

Go away a Remark
Star Wars: The Clone Wars was in a position to lastly end telling its story and fill in among the blanks from the prequel period with Season 7, however that does not imply that the Disney+ revival answered each query earlier than the ultimate credit rolled. In truth, one facet of Order 66 on The Clone Wars contradicted a plot level from Star Wars Rebels, when Rex claimed to Order 66 survivor Kanan Jarrus that he by no means turned on his Jedi as a result of he had his chip eliminated. Clone Wars proved that is actually solely true from a beneficiant perspective, however now showrunner Dave Filoni has cleared up that plot gap.
Talking with Nerdist concerning the last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Dave Filoni stated:
I feel whenever you attain [Rex] in Rebels and he says, ‘I took out my management chip’ to Kanan as a means of explaining that all of us could make a selection. I feel he sees that as true and I feel it is a technique that he is coped with issues. He did get it eliminated. Kanan does not have to know the minute particulars of Rex’s life.
Based on Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ last episodes, Rex and the remainder of the clones round Ahsoka did activate her when Palpatine executed Order 66, and it was solely after Ahsoka knocked him out and dragged him away to get the chip eliminated that he was in a position to assume straight once more. It was a reasonably thrilling flip of occasions that packed an emotional punch, however Rebels followers had heard Rex describe a special state of affairs when it got here to Order 66. Based on Dave Filoni, Rex’s story to Kanan wasn’t precisely a lie, however relatively his fact that helped him cope.
Plus, Rex and Kanan hadn’t precisely settled down for a heart-to-heart when Rex stated that he did not activate his Jedi. Kanan wished nothing to do with Rex and the opposite clones on the time, so Rex telling the total story and “minute particulars,” as Dave Filoni said, in all probability would not have gone over too effectively with Kanan. Filoni elaborated on Rex and Kanan’s dialog about The Clone Wars after they met on Star Wars Rebels:
I feel that is the place you may get hung up on continuity a lot that you do not truly inform a narrative that is about actual folks. So Rex at that second tells Kanan the perspective Kanan wants to grasp who Rex is and what he is actually about. Afterward, have they got a scene the place they get into the reality of it that was lots scarier? In all probability, however I feel Kanan additionally is aware of that. So I feel it takes them [Ahsoka and Rex] a very long time to deal with all the pieces. The life they knew is gone. It is robust. It will be laborious as a result of with The Clone Wars, I do know the place it ends. I do not get to have the parade on this one except it is the ‘Imperial March.’
Whereas Rex and Kanan’s dialog in Rebels could have caught out as a plot gap when the ultimate episodes of The Clone Wars launched on Disney+, I doubt any followers would argue in opposition to that the reality of what occurred was certainly lots scarier and much more nuanced than Rex may or would have informed this offended Jedi he simply met and who did not like him. Clone Wars confirmed Order 66 from a clone’s perspective, and reminded viewers that they have been actual folks with personalities earlier than their chips have been activated. Ahsoka did not need to kill them, and she or he and Rex gave them burials. They misplaced all the pieces.
That story may need been an excessive amount of and too darkish to be informed on display screen Disney XD’s Rebels, even after Rex and Kanan bonded and have become pals. Moreover, it isn’t like the total story of Rex’s expertise with Order 66 is the one occasion that Star Wars Rebels left off-screen, solely to disclose the reality later. I am taking a look at you, Jacen Syndulla! Even the solid did not find out about that individual twist.
Sadly for followers of Star Wars TV exhibits like Clone Wars and Rebels, the tip of Clone Wars means the tip of animated Star Wars sequence in the intervening time. The excellent news is that The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere earlier than the tip of 2020, and there are a number of extra Star Wars live-action TV exhibits already within the works at Disney+. For now, you will discover Clone Wars, Rebels, The Mandalorian Season 1, and way more Star Wars content material on the Disney streamer. For some viewing choices set elsewhere than the galaxy far, distant, try our 2020 summer time TV premiere schedule!
