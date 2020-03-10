Star Wars: The High Republic – The New Book And Comic Series Explained

What Is Star Wars: The High Republic About?

Happening a whole bunch of years previous to the primary Star Wars movie, The High Republic guarantees to create a brand new solid of characters that we have by no means met earlier than and inform tales in a galaxy that appears completely different from the one which we all know. The High Republic is simply the setting for what can be quite a lot of completely different sorts of tales. Some will deal with Jedi, to make certain, however others could deal with differing types of characters. The books and comics will not be a single steady story, however as an alternative quite a lot of completely different tales which might be merely all going down in the identical period.