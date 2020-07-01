Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Defends George Lucas’ Prequels

Go away a Remark
At the moment it looks like no film matter is so hotly debated because the relative high quality of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Nonetheless, years earlier than all people had an opinion on these movies, all people had an opinion on George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. After all, in that case, loads of the opinions are very comparable. Folks are inclined to have little good to say in regards to the prequels, however one one who has some constructive feedback in regards to the movies is Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.
A tweet went considerably viral this week when any individual on Twitter challenged folks to say one thing good in regards to the prequel movies. He possible wasn’t anticipating a direct response from a Star Wars director, however Rian Johnson made a fairly sturdy argument that the prequels are necessary from each a technical standpoint in addition to the message they imply to convey.
Actually, there are points with the prequels, I am undecided even Rian Johnson would disagree, but it surely’s exhausting to not settle for his evaluation of the movies. The description of Anakin’s character arc is spot on. The technical steps ahead that George Lucas took are apparent. And it can also’t actually be argued that the movies are meant for a youthful viewers. George Lucas has all the time mentioned that about your complete Star Wars franchise.
Folks have very passionate views on the Star Wars franchise (I do know, stunning) and in order you may guess, there are some sturdy responses to his feedback. Many embrace them, others, not a lot. There are nonetheless some fairly sturdy emotions about The Last Jedi, and one will get the impression a few of the social media viewers is likely to be extra open to feedback like these in the event that they got here from any individual else.
After all, even in case you agree fully with Rian Johnson’s feedback, it would not essentially absolve the prequels of all their perceived faults. The films do have some points, that possibly imply the movies aren’t pretty much as good as they might be, however neither are they utterly with out worth regardless of having these faults.
Even individuals who significantly love Star Wars could be pressured to confess that not all of it’s good. There are components of the franchise that we love, and others that we do not. And with the Star Wars universe increasing, that is solely going to extend. However ultimately, that is a great factor. All people will discover components of Star Wars that they love and all people will get to be a fan to 1 diploma or one other.
With new Star Wars films, TV collection, and books on the way in which, there’s going to be simply that rather more Star Wars coming into the world. Odds should not all people will like all of it. Maybe, just like the prequels, most individuals will take situation with a few of it, however the odds are simply pretty much as good that no less than a few of will probably be wonderful. And if nothing else, we’ll proceed to debate all of it.
