Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Broom Boy Finally Speaks Out About Why He’s Not In The Rise Of Skywalker

Whether or not you really liked or hated Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker we are able to all just about agree that there have been numerous parts that have been arrange in Star Wars: The Last Jedi which the observe up movie selected to not cope with. The solely query is whether or not or not that was a superb factor. A type of parts was the concept of the democratization of The Drive. This idea was personified in The Last Jedi by the character generally known as Broom Boy, an unnamed little one who exhibits he has Drive skills within the film’s remaining scene. And Broom Boy himself appears to want this had been handled extra as nicely, as he actually would not have mentioned no to coming again for Episode IX.