Star Wars: The Old Republic celebrates its 10th anniversary with a new 4K cinematic of its expansion

With a decade behind it, the MMO shows that it still has a lot of steam with Legacy of the Sith.

Although its performance in the cinema has no brake, Star Wars is also enjoying a great popularity in the field of video games. Although Star Wars: The Old Republic has already met the ten yearsthis has only fueled your experience through the new Legacy of the Sith expansion and continued, long-lasting support from BioWare.

The cinematic recalls the epic of Star Wars with 6 minutes of videoBeyond this, the original game has reached this age with a good bulk of players on its servers, so since Lucasfilm Games wanted to commemorate such a milestone with a new 4K cinematic that reminds us of the epic of Star Wars throughout more than 6 minutes of video. This initiative, as pointed out by the company, has been created in collaboration with specialists in special effects Industrial Light & Magic.

And it is that, although this MMO has several years behind it, it continues to present initiatives that capture the interest of all fans of the franchise of George Lucas. The latest example is the aforementioned Legacy of the Sith expansion, which will usher in a new era in Star Wars: The Old Republic by incorporating a new historymissions and an improved combat system.

Beyond the MMO, we are very clear that the space franchise lives a very fruitful stage in the video game. Focusing on future projects, the community is eager to learn more about the Star Wars: KOTOR remake and the mysterious yet spectacular Star Wars Eclipse. A set of games and initiatives that has given us to think about a very exciting future for the saga.

Más sobre: Star Wars: The Old Republic, Star Wars y Legacy of the Sith.