Star Wars: The Old Republic creative director leaves BioWare after 16 years at the studio

Charles Boyd announces his departure in a statement that also details the news of the next update.

Part of the great universe that has formed Star Wars in the video game is due to BioWare’s effort with Star Wars: The Old Republic. The MMORPG has already celebrated its 10th anniversary, but it continues to keep players interested through new expansions, being Legacy of the Sith the most recent. However, this does not mean that some of its most renowned members leave the project in search of new job opportunities.

There are some exciting things on the way for the future of SWTOR.Charles BoydAnd it is that Charles Boydcreative director of the title and who has been at BioWare for 16 years, has announced his departure in a statement published on the official website of Star Wars: The Old Republic. Here, in addition to discussing what’s new in the upcoming update such as new daily quest arcs, 8-player team challenges, key Darth Malgus reveals, and weapon system improvements, we can read a goodbye letter written by the pro.

“Even after 16 years, I still don’t fully believe how lucky I’ve been to work on Star Wars: The Old Republic,” Boyd begins. “The Star Wars galaxy has always been a huge part of my life since I was little, so having a role in growing SWTOR from its initial vision to colossal launch and then incredible live service for a decade has It’s been an amazing experience. The team’s passion, creativity and dedication to this game is incredible, I don’t think I can express how much I have admired and appreciated working with them every day“.

“As always, there are some exciting things on the way for the future of SWTOR — stories and planets and gameplay and characters I can’t wait to see come to life. I really look forward to experiencing it all together with our players,” the pro continues. “To the team, to our long-time partners at Lucasfilm, and to all of you: thank you very, very much for this amazing journey. I may be walking away from the project, but the Old Republic will never leave my heart.”

BioWare continues to work on providing a good experience through Star Wars: The Old Republic, but we must not forget that your Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic will receive a remake Developed by Aspyr Media. We still don’t have much data about this new game, but the authors are optimists and they assure that it will be a success in sales.

