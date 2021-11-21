Star Wars the Old Republic dates its new expansion dedicated to the Sith with a special trailer

The BioWare MMORPG turns ten and commemorates it with several of its most spectacular cutscenes.

By Alberto Pastor / Updated 21 November 2021, 10:15 15 comments

BioWare He already warned that he wanted to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic in style, and the parents of Dragon Age and Mass Effect fulfill their promise with the premiere of a new content expansion for this already veteran MMORPG. He will do so by further exploring the origins of the Sith as he confronts players with the fearsome Darth Malgus in a succession of new missions. When it premieres Legacy of the Sith?

We met the planet Manaan in KOTORNew adventures in The Old Republic begin on December 14th, with the possibility of visiting the aquatic world of Manaan that we met in the memorable Star Wars KOTOR, in addition to other novelties related to the combat system, which is updated with the new function Combat Styles to improve the sensations in the fight and make the action more spectacular.

There are new story missions and challenges for groups of playersLegacy of the Sith will expand the maximum level to 80 (five more than to date) and will face players with some of the most difficult challenges of Star Wars The Old Republic, with a special mission on the remote planet Elom, where it will be available a four player Flashpoint in the ruins of a Sith tomb. On the other hand we will also find an Operation for several players in a research station in deep space.

BioWare stressed just a few days ago that Star Wars The Old Republic will continue to have the support of the studio for a long time, and this expansion is a good example of this, as the Canadian studio plans to update the game with more content and special events throughout this year of celebration. It should be remembered that the video game was originally released with a traditional subscription model but the drop in players motivated BioWare and Electronic Arts to bet on free to play, which immediately translated into a rebound in popularity for this MMO.

