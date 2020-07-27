Star Wars – The Phantom Menace: What If Darth Maul Hadn’t Killed Qui-Gon Jinn?

Go away a Remark
Whereas Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace isn’t one of the vital critically beloved Star Wars motion pictures (to place it evenly), there are gratifying components of it. For example, Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn obtained numerous constructive reception, although sadly, we didn’t get to spend a lot time with him in a galaxy far, far-off. Throughout Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Kenobi duel in opposition to Darth Maul on Naboo, the Jedi Grasp was killed by the Zabrak Sith, however what if this battle had ended in another way?
What if there was a timeline the place Qui-Gon Jinn made it out of The Phantom Menace alive? That’s what we’re right here to go over, as if Qui-Gon survives, numerous the Star Wars mythology may unfold a lot in another way. However first, let’s recap what occurred to him in the primary continuity.
What Occurred When Qui-Gon And Obi-Wan Dueled Darth Maul
In the course of the assault to retake Naboo from the Commerce Federation, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi separated from Padme Amidala’s group to cope with Darth Maul, the apprentice of Darth Sidious, who was pulling the strings of the Federation’s chief, Nute Gunray, from behind the scenes. Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan had been capable of give Maul a run for his cash collectively, however Qui-Gon needed to struggle the Sith alone when Obi-Wan acquired separated from the duel. Qui-Gon and Maul had been evenly matched, however the latter hit the previous with a nicely-timed strike from his lightsaber hilt, and with Qui-Gon’s guard down, Maul fatally stabbed him.
Qui-Gon Jinn clung to life lengthy sufficient to have one final second with Obi-Wan Kenobi after his apprentice sliced Darth Maul in half. He made Obi-Wan promise that he would practice Anakin Skywalker as a Jedi, reiterating that the boy was the “Chosen One.” Whereas that marked the top of his bodily life, it was later revealed that Qui-Gon had found the key to manifesting one’s consciousness after loss of life, an influence he taught Obi-Wan and Yoda, therefore why they had been capable of seem as spirits in entrance of Luke Skywalker.
What If Qui-Gon Had Survived The Duel?
Regardless of solely showing in a single film, Qui-Gon Jinn left a notable influence on the Star Wars franchise, and the character’s spirit would later seem in a number of episodes of The Clone Wars. However now let’s flip to that alternate timeline talked about earlier, the place Qui-Gon survived the duel in opposition to Darth Maul. Perhaps he was capable of dodge Maul’s blow and proceed holding his floor till Obi-Wan Kenobi caught up with them. Perhaps Obi-Wan by no means acquired separated from them within the first place and so they saved a constant barrage in opposition to Maul.
Both manner, the duel would culminate in Maul being overwhelmed and defeated by each Jedi. Moreover, moderately than be dispatched in a manner that also permits him to return and trigger bother years later (as he did in The Clone Wars and Rebels), this Maul is definitely killed throughout the duel, which makes for a pleasant bonus. And with the remainder of the mission to free Naboo from Commerce Federation management unfolding similar to it does in the primary timeline, meaning Qui-Gon will get to hitch in on the planet’s celebration afterwards moderately than be the focal point at a funeral pyre.
Qui-Gon Trains Anakin
Since Qui-Gon Jinn is alive, meaning he’s capable of practice Anakin Skywalker within the methods of the Pressure moderately than Obi-Wan Kenobi (who we’ll get again to in somewhat bit). Nonetheless, whereas the Jedi Council reluctantly agreed to have Obi-Wan practice Anakin as a technique to honor Qui-Gon’s final want in the primary timeline, with Qui-Gon nonetheless within the image right here, presumably they’re nonetheless unwilling to confess the boy into the Jedi Order, as he’s a lot older than when younglings are often introduced in.
It’s potential that the Jedi Order might need ended up altering its thoughts and allowed Qui-Gon Jinn to coach Anakin Skywalker by means of official channels, however it’s extra probably that Qui-Gon would have adopted by means of on his ultimatum to depart behind the Jedi Order and instruct Anakin in his personal particular manner. As such, whereas Qui-Gon and Anakin presumably would have maintained casual ties with sure Jedi allies, Qui-Gon would now not be categorized as a Grasp, and Anakin would by no means formally be categorized as a Jedi.
Obi-Wan And Anakin Don’t Turn out to be Shut
It was fairly obvious throughout The Phantom Menace that Obi-Wan Kenobi was hardly enamored with Anakin Skywalker. He questioned why Qui-Gon Jinn introduced them alongside for the remainder of their mission in The Phantom Menace, and he solely agreed to coach the boy to meet his promise to his dying grasp. Sure, Anakin and Obi-Wan did find yourself forming an in depth, albeit strained bond, but when Qui-Gon survives the duel in opposition to Darth Maul and turns into Anakin’s grasp as an alternative, then you definately may be positive Obi-Wan wouldn’t set up his personal particular bond with Anakin.
That’s to not say that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker would by no means meet once more. Regardless of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan’s variations, I think about the 2 would keep communication with each other even after Qui-Gon left the Jedi Order to coach Anakin, and absolutely there would come a time the place the three would all been collectively once more. Nonetheless, with Qui-Gon now busy coaching Anakin in his personal distinctive manner, and Obi-Wan being preoccupied with coaching a special apprentice and persevering with to characterize the pursuits of the Jedi Order, Obi-Wan and Anakin could be acquaintances at finest on this timeline.
Anakin Resists The Pull Of The Darkish Aspect
There have been a wide range of components that contributed to Anakin Skywalker turning to the Darkish Aspect and changing into Darth Vader, together with him feeling stifled by the Jedi Order’s quite a few restrictions. So Qui-Gon leaving the Order with Anakin is already step in the direction of guaranteeing he stays with Crew Mild Aspect, however it goes additional than that. In the course of the second episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, director/author/govt producer Dave Filoni talked about how if Qui-Gon had survived, he would have skilled Anakin in another way than your commonplace Jedi. He would have taken a extra fatherly method with Anakin’s care than the brotherly method the youth acquired with Obi-Wan, and that might have made all of the distinction on this planet, as Anakin wanted a father determine greater than a brother.
It’s additionally price mentioning that Anakin coaching beneath Qui-Gon means he in all probability wouldn’t have crossed paths with Padme Amidala once more, or a minimum of not practically as quickly as he did within the official timeline. The solely motive Anakin was reunited with Padme is as a result of he and Obi-Wan had been referred to as again to Coruscant originally of Assault of the Clones to guard her from an assassination plot, which ignited their romantic relationship.
Even when Anakin saved fascinated with Padme, and even on the slim probability they did run into one another once more, he would have been capable of deal with his emotions in the direction of her (or anybody particular person he was romantically drawn to) far more healthily because of Qui-Gon’s unorthodox tutelage, thus additional steering him away from embracing the Darkish Aspect. In fact, if Anakin and Padme don’t find yourself collectively, meaning Luke and Leia aren’t born, however that’s an alternate situation for one more time.
Palpatine Is Defeated Earlier than The Empire Rises
Throughout his time on Coruscant coaching as a Jedi, Anakin Skywalker struck up a friendship with Chancellor Palpatine, who was secretly pulling the galaxy far, far-off as Darth Sidious. Palpatine slowly cozied as much as Anakin for over a decade, establishing belief with the youth in order that he may in the future recruit him as his new Sith apprentice. But when Qui-Gon Jinn takes Anakin away from the Jedi Order, then Palpatine isn’t capable of sink his proverbial claws into the youth at a younger age.
With Darth Maul nonetheless being gone and Depend Dooku nonetheless serving Palpatine for about a decade on this situation, one would think about Palpatine remains to be capable of ignite the Clone Wars as deliberate, thus throwing the Republic right into a damaging battle with the Confederacy of Impartial Techniques. Nonetheless, with Anakin unavailable to groom as a loyal servant, Palpatine must improvise.
Perhaps Palpatine would have discovered a special apprentice to take Depend Dooku’s place, and possibly mentioned apprentice would have been a robust Pressure consumer. And truthfully, even ignoring the devastation of the Clone Wars, contemplating that Palpatine inputted the Order 66 instructions into the clone military from the beginning, it’s even potential that he nonetheless would have initiated that bloodbath like he did in the primary timeline.
However with Anakin absolutely within the Mild Aspect’s nook and thriving beneath Qui-Gon’s tutelage, Palpatine wouldn’t have been profitable in bringing forth the Empire, not to mention be capable to lead it. It was clear in The Phantom Menace that Qui-Gon was higher attuned to the specter of the Sith than the members of the Jedi Order, so along with main Anakin down a greater path, it’s additionally probably he would have spent the years following Darth Maul’s defeat investigating the Jedi’s historical enemy, even perhaps sharing his findings with Obi-Wan in order that he has the ear of a minimum of one official Jedi.
This in the end results in Palatine’s being uncovered because the puppet grasp behind the Clone Wars ahead of the way it went down in the primary Star Wars continuity, and this time round, he doesn’t have Anakin Skywalker to serve him. Even on the off probability Palpatine manages to slay the group of Jedi that attempt to arrest him after the invention is made, with Qui-Gon and Anakin opposing him, to not point out Obi-Wan and Yoda nonetheless being in play, the nefarious Sith Lord could be overpowered. That’s to not say that Qui-Gon nonetheless couldn’t be slain ought to he be a part of a duel in opposition to Palpatine, however a minimum of his loss of life on this actuality could be in service of stopping a tyrant from taking management of the galaxy.
In fact, that is simply how I envision the aftermath of Qui-Gon Jinn surviving. Tell us what you suppose would occur if the Jedi Grasp lived previous The Phantom Menace within the feedback beneath, and maintain checking in with CinemaBlend for all the most recent Star Wars movie and TV information.
