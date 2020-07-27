Star Wars – The Phantom Menace: What If Darth Maul Hadn’t Killed Qui-Gon Jinn?

Whereas Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace isn’t one of the vital critically beloved Star Wars motion pictures (to place it evenly), there are gratifying components of it. For example, Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn obtained numerous constructive reception, although sadly, we didn’t get to spend a lot time with him in a galaxy far, far-off. Throughout Qui-Gon and Obi-Wan Kenobi duel in opposition to Darth Maul on Naboo, the Jedi Grasp was killed by the Zabrak Sith, however what if this battle had ended in another way?

What if there was a timeline the place Qui-Gon Jinn made it out of The Phantom Menace alive? That’s what we’re right here to go over, as if Qui-Gon survives, numerous the Star Wars mythology may unfold a lot in another way. However first, let’s recap what occurred to him in the primary continuity.