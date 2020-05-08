Star Wars: The Real Reason We Don’t See Many Jedi Fighting The Empire After The Clone Wars

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the collection finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
The closing season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has come to an finish, and it did so with out killing off the entire Drive-sensitive characters. Ahsoka survived, as did Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Caleb Dume (though off-screen). The conclusion of the prequel period of Star Wars additionally raises the longtime query: why weren’t there any Jedi with the Insurgent Alliance in A New Hope?
Order 66 clearly resulted within the deaths of many of the Jedi Order, however not all Jedi would have been surrounded by clones or within the temple when Palpatine gave the deadly order. Neither Revenge of the Sith nor Clone Wars confirmed each acquainted Jedi dying, not to mention any of the anonymous others unfold all through the galaxy far, far-off. Clone Wars supervising director Dave Filoni weighed in to Deadline on why we do not see many Jedi preventing the Empire:
It additionally spoke to one thing that I mentioned with George (Lucas) over time so far as the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The motive why we by no means noticed too many Jedis preventing in opposition to the empire is the truth that plenty of them felt that they failed of their purpose to guard the Republic, and so they have been all deceived. And so plenty of them realized that preventing a conflict perhaps isn’t one of the best ways and created violence. They set their sabers down, they tried to search out totally different paths to serving to individuals than maybe, you understand, being violent, and so there’s an outdated concept there.
It isn’t as a result of they’re all lifeless! In response to Dave Filoni, many of the surviving Jedi selected paths like Obi-Wan that concerned watching and serving to with out drawing consideration to themselves, even when Obi-Wan did ultimately decide up his saber once more. The Jedi have been supposed to be peacekeepers, in any case, and their missions to guard the Republic and proceed the Jedi Order clearly did fail with the rise of Palpatine and the Empire.
It is also value noting that, in accordance with Star Wars Rebels, Darth Vader and his crew of Inquisitors tasked themselves with searching down and killing surviving Jedi. Mendacity low was the best way to go. Yoda is just about the one Jedi who really acquired to die a pure loss of life within the saga, and he could not have gone a lot additional than he did to set down his saber.
Contemplating Star Wars and Disney in all probability aren’t going to provide a TV present or film revolving round Jedi who’re quietly serving to others with out their lightsabers or ties to the rebel, Dave Filoni’s feedback function a uncommon window into what might have occurred to the Order 66 survivors after the rise of the Empire. Due to his position on Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, Filoni has really had a hand within the few tales of surviving Jedi (or former Jedi) which have been advised in Disney canon.
If a survivor does one thing slightly bit extra proactive within the post-Order 66 period, like Kanan Jarrus of Rebels, then their story is perhaps advised in canon. In any other case, followers can all the time think about that Jedi who did not die on display screen survived and have been residing their very own variations of Obi-Wan’s self-exile in service on Tatooine.
That mentioned, Star Wars followers may be fairly assured that Obi-Wan wasn’t simply residing a quiet life on Tatooine from the top of Revenge of the Sith till shortly earlier than the unique trilogy. Ewan McGregor’s live-action Obi-Wan collection presumably will not simply be episode after episode of Obi-Wan hanging out within the desert and presumably excited about these he misplaced. Whether or not Obi-Wan is pulled again into galactic battle or one thing requires him to leap into motion on Tatooine stays to be seen.
Whereas the Obi-Wan collection that may observe one of many few confirmed surviving Jedi continues to be a methods off, there isn’t a scarcity of Star Wars content material. All 11 of the live-action Star Wars movies can be found streaming on Disney+, as are The Mandalorian Season 1, all seven seasons of The Clone Wars, and all 4 seasons of Star Wars Rebels.
Add Comment