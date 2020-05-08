Star Wars: The Real Reason We Don’t See Many Jedi Fighting The Empire After The Clone Wars

It additionally spoke to one thing that I mentioned with George (Lucas) over time so far as the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The motive why we by no means noticed too many Jedis preventing in opposition to the empire is the truth that plenty of them felt that they failed of their purpose to guard the Republic, and so they have been all deceived. And so plenty of them realized that preventing a conflict perhaps isn’t one of the best ways and created violence. They set their sabers down, they tried to search out totally different paths to serving to individuals than maybe, you understand, being violent, and so there’s an outdated concept there.