Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Almost Killed Off Babu Frik

Babu Frik’s return in a while in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker even shocked Shirley Henderson, who voiced and puppeteered the character. Babu (who was partially influenced by actors Ernest Borgnine and Joe Pesci) entered The Rise of Skywalker fold when C-3PO wanted to be reprogrammed so he may converse the interpretation inscribed on a Sith dagger. As soon as that job was completed, it might have been simple sufficient to go away go our separate methods from Babu for good, because of Steven Spielberg, the wisecracking Anzellan was among the many many who lived to see Palpatine and his Ultimate Order toppled.