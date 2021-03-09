Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker: Colin Trevorrow’s leaked script turned into a comic

Star Wars fan Andrew Winegarner has created a comic book adaptation of Colin Trevorrow’s script for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (“Duel of the Fates”).

In a recent post from twitterWinegarner announced that he had been working on the project for “the past year.” Additionally, he shared a link to the adaptation (in webcomic form) that he created after first illustrating two of his favorite scenes from the leaked Episode IX script of Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. We talk about scenes involving battles between Rey and Hattaska Ren on Bonadan, as well as Ren versus Vader on Remnicore.

After creating these initial comic strips, Winegarner brought the rest of the story to the drawing board while creating seven issues of his webcomic adaptation of Duel of the Fates. The first issue is fully colored, while subsequent issues feature black and white scenes as the creator continues to fill in the details and bring the deleted script to life.

Hey, Star Wars fans. I’ve been working the past year on a comic book adaptation of Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars Episode IX script “Duel of the Fates” and I’d like you to check it out! (It will be 7 issues total when completed.) Hope you enjoy it!https://t.co/XfrNX5wHvQ pic.twitter.com/2Ay070L9oS — Andrew Winegarner (@AndyWinegarner) March 4, 2021

“Like many fans, I was disappointed in The Rise of Skywalker, a Return of the Jedi retread that didn’t seem to follow the trajectory of the story established in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi”Winegarner explained. “I was thrilled to see Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly’s Duel of the Fates leaked, both the script and the incredible pre-production work, which I incorporated into my adaptation.”.

The leaked script for Duel of the Fates opens at a time when the First Order has completely dominated the galaxy. Communication between planets was severed, prompting the Resistance to hijack a Star Destroyer and launch a surprise attack on Coruscant to activate a hidden Jedi beacon that can pierce the First Order’s communication block and rally Resistance allies. .

Trevorrow confirmed that the leaked script was legitimate after concept art for his deleted version of Episode IX appeared online last year. The artwork showed Force Ghost Luke Skywalker blocking Kylo Ren’s lightsaber with his hand, Rey using a double-bladed lightsaber to fight Ren, C-3PO consoling his severely damaged partner R2-D2. and General Leia Organa delivering a message to BB-8.

The Rise of Skywalker turned out to be completely different from Trevorrow’s version of Episode IX, and eventually the JJ Abrams version received mixed reviews from fans of the franchise, with some wishing the film had been split into two episodes. Even so, the final chapter of the long-running saga managed to attract audiences, as it surpassed $ 1 billion at the global box office.