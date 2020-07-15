Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Reveals Double Decker Star Destroyer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Regardless of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving again in December, it is nonetheless arduous to imagine that the Skywalker Saga has come to an finish. J.J. Abrams was tasked with crafting a satisfying ending, with the story surprisingly bringing again Ian McDiarmid’s Palpatine. The Emperor unleashed a fleet of Star Destroyer ships through the Episode IX‘s opening sequence, however new idea artwork reveals a scrapped thought for a double decker model of the enduring ship.