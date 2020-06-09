Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cut one classic element featured in past films

If one second actually sells the sci-fi universe of the unique Star Wars film (aka A New Hope should you’re that manner inclined) it’s the Mos Eisley cantina and its band.

Full of aliens of all sizes and shapes and accompanied by the legendary musical stylings of Figrin Da’n and the Modal Nodes, the cantina offers an actual sense of the dimensions, scope and tradition of George Lucas’ universe, and it’s no shock that the franchise has returned to the extraterrestrial hospitality and music business greater than as soon as in later films.

Typically it’s only a watering gap stuffed with aliens, generally there’s musical accompaniment. For instance, Return of the Jedi had one other band in Jabba’s Palace, the prequels had Dexter’s diner and The Power Awakens had Maz Kanata’s fortress, full with one other alien group (performing a tune by Lin-Manuel Miranda and JJ Abrams).

However have we been denied one other classic cantina band second? In keeping with new idea artwork launched on-line, at one stage a brand new cantina band was deliberate for up to date saga film The Rise of Skywalker, particularly in the course of the portion of the film set on the planet Kijimi.

Star Wars Idea artist Adam Brockman launched his cantina band thought on Instagram, displaying off a bunch of helmeted musicians taking part in a group of otherworldly devices (that look a bit like pan pipes and a keytar) and noting that “”very cantina wants a band”.

Sadly, these guys by no means received to carry out. However who is aware of? Perhaps they’ll crop up once more someplace on a distant world in a galaxy far, far-off.

