Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Dark Rey’s Lightsaber Had A Connection To Darth Vader

J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might have hit theaters again in December, however the dialog across the blockbuster hasn’t slowed down within the months following its launch. Abrams was tasked with crafting an acceptable ending for not solely the sequel trilogy however the overarching Skywalker Saga, and loads of particulars concerning the quick paced story have been revealed after the actual fact. The hits carry on coming, because it seems that Dark Rey’s double sided lightsaber really had a connection to Darth Vader.
Darth Vader is the most well-liked Star Wars character of all time, and has principally been the mascot for the franchise through the years. Whereas Vader did not bodily seem all through the runtime of The Rise of Skywalker, there have been just a few refined nods to the character’s tenure within the unique trilogy. And now it appears to be like like Dark Rey’s double sided pink lightsaber was primarily based off of Vader’s iconic weapon. Try the idea artwork beneath for a more in-depth look.
Yeah, that is superior. It appears to be like like Rey’s imaginative and prescient of the darkish Facet included an excellent refined nod to he OG Star Wars villain. Though given how rapidly this sequence goes down throughout The Rise of Skywalker, most followers most likely did not discover this design element to Dark Rey’s lightsaber.
This picture involves us from the social media of idea artist Matthew Savage. About midway by The Rise of Skywalker, Rey explores the stays of the Second Loss of life Star. Finally she has a imaginative and prescient of the Dark Facet, terrifying Daisy Ridley’s character. Its a sequence that mirrored Luke’s imaginative and prescient of Darth Vader on Dagobah in Empire Strikes Again, and tempts the trilogy’s hero to presumably fall to the Dark Facet. In spite of everything, she had darkish energy and an excellent darker blood line.
Dark Rey’s inclusion was teased within the earliest trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as was her double sided pink lightsaber. The sequence itself was fast, however was an thrilling tidbit of motion in the course of the film’s adventures. We watched as Rey engaged in a lightsaber battle with a darkish model of herself, who was seemingly far more highly effective because of the Dark Facet. This combat for her morality can be the crux of the film’s ultimate battle, as Palpatine tried to get her to strike him down in anger.
As a reminder, you’ll be able to take a look at the Dark Rey scene beneath. Are you able to make out components of Darth Vader’s lightsaber within the character’s weapon?
Dark Rey’s lightsaber might need had restricted display screen time, however clearly The Rise of Skywalker‘s crew took its building critically. The weapon actually regarded epic, and it was superior to see Rey utilizing the Sith model of the traditional Jedi weapon. The inclusion of Darth Vader’s saber as a part of the bottom did not essentially learn on display screen, but it surely possible knowledgeable the efficiency given by Daisy Ridley.
The Rise of Skywalker required the creation of a ton of various lightsabers. Along with Dark Rey’s weapon, Carrie Fisher’s Leia additionally acquired a lightsaber of her very personal. Moreover, Episode IX closed with Rey firing up a saber of her personal design, with a yellow blade.
