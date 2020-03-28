Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Deleted Scene Reunites Kylo Ren With Darth Vader’s Mask

With just a few nonetheless frames, it is unimaginable to know precisely what we’re seeing. The solely factor we will know for certain is that this scene would have taken place previous to the time Rey finds the helmet, because the pedestal the helmet is on is destroyed through the battle, and seeing it’s what reveals Rey’s location to him. Actually, essentially the most attention-grabbing factor about it’s that the helmet being on the ship reveals that Kylo Ren actually brings the factor with him wherever he goes. No matter ship he occurs to be on, he finds a particular place for it.