Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Deleted Scene Reunites Kylo Ren With Darth Vader’s Mask

The Skywalker Saga started with Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi who fell and have become Darth Vader. Whereas the sequel trilogy was the primary to not particularly embody some model of Anakin Skywalker as a personality, outdoors of cameos, the character nonetheless casts a protracted shadow over your entire story. In Star Wars: The Drive Awakens we see that Kylo Ren is in possession of Vader’s melted helmet, as he tries to commune with it, and it seems that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker nearly referred to as again to that second with an analogous scene.
We do see Vader’s helmet in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Ray comes throughout it whereas traversing the Star Destroyer, and it is the room she finds herself in when she and Kylo Ren have a Drive linked lightsaber battle. Nevertheless, photos just lately posted to Imgur present a scene with Kylo Ren alone with the helmet, probably making an attempt to connect with it as he had tried earlier than.
With just a few nonetheless frames, it is unimaginable to know precisely what we’re seeing. The solely factor we will know for certain is that this scene would have taken place previous to the time Rey finds the helmet, because the pedestal the helmet is on is destroyed through the battle, and seeing it’s what reveals Rey’s location to him. Actually, essentially the most attention-grabbing factor about it’s that the helmet being on the ship reveals that Kylo Ren actually brings the factor with him wherever he goes. No matter ship he occurs to be on, he finds a particular place for it.
Between confirmed deleted scenes, and idea artwork there’s a honest quantity of Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker that was as soon as an concept, however did not find yourself within the remaining model of the movie. This, together with different rumors, have led to many believing there is a mysterious “J.J., Lower” of the movie, a earlier, considerably totally different, model, that’s sitting in a vault someplace by no means to see the sunshine of day. Whereas we all know that a few of these early concepts did survive merely the thought the part, it is from clear how a lot was really filmed.
Each film has concepts that do not make it previous idea artwork or scenes that find yourself not getting used. Whereas Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker could have had a number of concepts that ended up not getting used, this one appears to be like like a easy scene that was simply determined to be pointless. The Rise of Skywalker is a protracted sufficient film as it’s and there is, fairly actually, a number of plot that the transfer barrels by means of in that point, you get the impression that something that was filmed that did not straight serve that plot needed to be lower.
