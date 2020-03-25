Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has A Cool Cameo You Probably Missed

Go away a Remark
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, was the tip of a trilogy, and the tip of a 9 film saga that lasted over 40 years. This film was about saying goodbye, and so, it contained loads of easter eggs, references, and cameos, with the intention to do every part it might to wrap up the whole saga in a single neat little package deal.
We coated loads of the Rise of Skywalker cameos after the film was launched, however there was one which we, and sure you, completely missed the primary time round. The truth is, it wasn’t till watching the documentary function, The Skywalker Legacy, that got here with the digital and Blu-ray launch that we discovered that Sally Guinness, the granddaughter of Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Sir Alec Guinness. had a cameo of her personal within the movie as effectively.
You’d actually be forgiven for lacking her. Whereas The Rise of Skywalker wasn’t her solely movie look, she has solely appeared in a handful of small roles, and her Skywalker look did not even embrace any strains. Within the scene the place Kylo Ren addresses a room filled with First Order leaders surrounding a desk, she is solely one of many crowd. Her solely actual second is watching Kylo Ren choke out one in every of her schools and throw him towards the ceiling.
Nonetheless, whereas the second could also be fleeting, it is fairly cool that they included part of Sir Alec Guinness’ household to be a part of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Obi-Wan Kenobi was a key half in each of the primary two trilogies, so it is solely becoming the household of the person who introduced him to life be there on the finish.
The youthful model of Obi-Wan, Ewan McGregor was additionally included within the movie, as his voice was heard as one in every of a set of Jedi who seem close to the tip of the movie.
The sequel trilogy was filled with cameos not in contrast to this one. Beginning with Daniel Craig’s look in Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens, many who needed to be a part of the brand new movies appeared beneath Stormtrooper helmets or in full physique prosthetics in order that we by no means truly knew who it was we had been taking a look at more often than not. On this case, as a result of Sally Guinness is not a serious film star, she was hiding in plain sight, although the digicam by no means actually offers us an excellent take a look at her.
The particular options for Rise of Skywalker reveal just a few extra hidden nuggets that you could be not have caught the primary time round. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now obtainable for Digital buy or rental and can hit Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K on March 31.
