Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has A Cool Cameo You Probably Missed

The sequel trilogy was filled with cameos not in contrast to this one. Beginning with Daniel Craig’s look in Star Wars: The Pressure Awakens, many who needed to be a part of the brand new movies appeared beneath Stormtrooper helmets or in full physique prosthetics in order that we by no means truly knew who it was we had been taking a look at more often than not. On this case, as a result of Sally Guinness is not a serious film star, she was hiding in plain sight, although the digicam by no means actually offers us an excellent take a look at her.