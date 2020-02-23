Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker May End Box Office Run Just Behind Joker

If this holds, The Rise of Skywalker may also wind up grossing considerably lower than the opposite two movies on this trilogy. The Final Jedi is the 14th highest grossing movie, with $1,332,539,889. And The Power Awakens has each movies beat by an unimaginable margin with $2,068,223,624 and the spectacular feat of being the fourth highest grossing movie ever (not adjusting for inflation). All three of the prequels are additionally included within the record of the 200 movies with highest lifetime grosses, as are A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Again.