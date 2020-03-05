Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Novel Reveals A Crazy New Fact About Rey’s Father

Go away a Remark
Regardless of Kylo Ren telling Rey in Star Wars: The Final Jedi that her mother and father had been nobodies, it was revealed in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that they had been something however. It seems that Rey’s father was the son of Emperor Sheev Palpatine, and that when Rey was born, he and her mom hid out on Jakku to guard her, although they had been in the end killed of their efforts to maintain her protected.
Evidently that Rey being Palpatine’s granddaughter was certainly one of he greatest bombshells dropped in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, however there’s extra to her father than what was highlighted within the film. Whereas the Rise of Skywalker novelization continues to be weeks away from hitting cabinets, plot particulars gleaned from superior copies have already made their means on-line, and amongst them is that Rey’s father is a failed Palpatine clone.
You may need already heard about how the Palpatine we see in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t utilizing the identical physique we noticed within the Prequel and Unique Trilogies. Earlier than assembly his demise in Return of the Jedi, ol’ Sheev transferred his consciousness right into a clone physique that ended up decaying and searching like his authentic kind. The e book (by way of ScreenRant) describes this switch as being “imperfect,” and Palpatine’s worshippers, a.okay.a. the Sith Everlasting, tried to create a brand new physique for Palpatine’s essence.
Considered one of their makes an attempt is described as a “ineffective, powerless failure” and a “not-quite-identical” clone. This physique wasn’t deemed an acceptable vessel for Palpatine to reside in, but it surely did go on to stay its personal life, in the end turning into the person who would sire Rey.
So relatively than Palpatine hooking up with a lady and having a son the quaint away, his “son” got here to be via cloning. This isn’t the primary time an offspring has been come to be like this in a galaxy far, far-off. Bear in mind, when Jango Fett agreed to be the template for the Republic’s clone military on Kamino, as a part of his cost, he acquired an unaltered clone who aged usually, and that’s how we obtained Boba Fett. Oh, and let’s not overlook that former Supreme Chief Snoke additionally ended up being a clone.
As a result of Rey’s father was deemed a failure by Palpatine and the Sith Everlasting, I’m wondering why they allowed this clone to maintain dwelling relatively than simply destroy him and begin engaged on a special clone. Moreover, how was Rey’s dad in a position to depart Exegol and begin his personal life, throughout which he met Rey’s mom?
Understanding Palpatine’s penchant for planning forward, he may need thought that this failed clone may nonetheless be helpful down the road and waited Sheev Jr. (I’m assuming that is Rey’s father’s identify till informed in any other case) to have a baby. As soon as Rey was born, that’s when Palpatine demanded that she be seized for his nefarious schemes, requiring her mother and father to enter hiding and ultimately depart her behind on Jakku.
Though the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy and your entire Skywalker Saga are over, there will likely be loads of alternatives within the coming years to discover the three-decade hole between Return of the Jedi and The Pressure Awakens much more in different novels, comedian books, video video games and possibly even TV exhibits. So maybe there’ll come a day after we study particular particulars about Sheev Jr’s life, how he met Rey’s mom and what the couple was doing instantly earlier than being killed by Palpatine.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will likely be in the stores digitally beginning March 17, and the Blu-ray and DVD copies will arrive on March 31. Maintain checking again with CinemaBlend for extra information on what the Star Wars movie collection has developing.
