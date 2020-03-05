Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Novel Reveals A Crazy New Fact About Rey’s Father

So relatively than Palpatine hooking up with a lady and having a son the quaint away, his “son” got here to be via cloning. This isn’t the primary time an offspring has been come to be like this in a galaxy far, far-off. Bear in mind, when Jango Fett agreed to be the template for the Republic’s clone military on Kamino, as a part of his cost, he acquired an unaltered clone who aged usually, and that’s how we obtained Boba Fett. Oh, and let’s not overlook that former Supreme Chief Snoke additionally ended up being a clone.