Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Originally Gave Leia Another Fight

Whereas it in the end wasn’t explored within the movie, Leia’s battle along with her standing as Darth Vader’s daughter has been depicted in novels and comics. Having some of this play out within the movies, although, would have been a daring transfer. As beforehand said, Leia was properly appreciated amongst her friends within the rebel, so having somebody take difficulty along with her connection to Darth Vader might have thrown her for a loop. This additionally may have had some critical results on her psyche that might have been nice for the late Carrie Fisher to play out on the large display.