Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Set Photo Reveals Rey On Palpatine’s Throne

Regardless of hitting theaters again in December, the dialog round Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hasn’t actually slowed down. The comics and novel have helped increase the story, whereas interviews from the forged and crew revealed what it was prefer to work on Episode IX. And with Abrams’ huge blockbuster changing into obtainable for residence buy shortly, there may be sure to be loads of extra insights courtesy of particular options and commentary. A brand new picture from the set not too long ago arrived forward of The Rise of Skywalker‘s digital launch, which options Darkish Rey on Palpatine’s throne.
Darkish Rey was revealed in an early trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, inspiring numerous fan theories within the course of. The picture of Daisy Ridleys’ protagonist with a double sided pink lightsaber got here within the third act of Episode IX, when Palpatine is attempting to encourage his granddaughter to strike him down in anger and turn into an much more highly effective Sith Lord. It appears to be like like J.J. Abrams filmed extra footage that did not make it into that imaginative and prescient, together with a shot of Rey in Palpatine’s huge throne. Test it out under.
FOMO alert. Daisy Ridley’s Rey appears to be like completely badass as a Sith Lord, particularly atop the throne that Palpatine was in for his look in The Rise of Skywalker. Technically it was a clone of Palpatine, as revealed by Episode IX‘s novelization, however what I imply.
The above picture involves us from Reddit, and is bound to excite the generations of Star Wars fan on the market. With Lucasfilm admittedly taking a break from movie manufacturing for the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker would be the final film launch for fairly a while. Fortunately, its upcoming arrival on digital and DVD/Blu-ray will present snippets like this to satiate our appetites.
Within the shot above you’ll be able to see Daisy Ridley in her darkish alternate costume. She’s being directed by J.J. Abrams himself, who was tasked with correctly ending the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The inclusion of Palpatine helped to attach the occasions of the complete franchise, particularly when it was revealed that Rey had a deep connection to the evil puppet grasp.
The sequel trilogy was largely centered on the redemption of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. It is a plot line that motivated all of the characters round him, and obtained a decision in The Rise of Skywalker. However J.J. Abrams stunned the fandom by placing Rey’s morality into query as nicely. Will she give in to her darkish lineage and the ability that comes with it, or keep on the Gentle Aspect?
Daisy Ridley’s Rey had a imaginative and prescient quest in all three of the sequel films, two of which have been directed by J.J. Abrams himself. These legendary glimpses into the previous and future assist to tell her selections, with Palpatine trying to control her along with his darkish prophecy. And the imagery of her atop the villain’s throne is certainly a strong that may follow followers.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is obtainable digitally now and can arrive on DVD and Blu-ray March 31st. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch record to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
