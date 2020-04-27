Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star addresses spin-off rumours

The Rise of Skywalker star Naomi Ackie has addressed the chance of a future spin-off specializing in her Star Wars character, Jannah.

She was launched within the ninth film of the sci-fi saga, as a former stormtrooper who broke free of the First Order to steer a tribe of insurgent warriors.

Within the closing moments of The Rise of Skywalker, she meets unique trilogy hero Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), who gives to assist her observe down her mother and father.

Hypothesis that this may very well be the plot of a brand new spin-off film or Disney+ sequence has been rampant, and Ackie definitely appears open to the thought.

In an interview with Digital Spy, she stated: “Jannah was a totally new character and I like the concept the Star Wars universe is increasing. I believe Jannah may get a spin-off. She has a very wealthy backstory that JJ [Abrams] informed me about, and a future that we nonetheless don’t learn about.”

Nonetheless, when requested whether or not she is Lando’s daughter, a idea that has gained some traction amongst Star Wars followers, she didn’t verify in some way.

The Rise of Skywalker was just lately introduced to be heading to Disney+ on 4th Might, as half of the date’s customary Star Wars celebrations.

Questioning what’s good to look at on Disney+? Try our round-up of one of the best Disney+ TV exhibits.