Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Video Reveals How That Epic Sand Chase Happened

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might have hit theaters again in December, however conversations across the blockbuster have not slowed down. J.J. Abrams’ second Star Wars flick coated a ton of floor, and wrapped up each the sequel trilogy and the nine-film Skywalker Saga. Episode IX will arrive on DVD and Blu-ray shortly, little doubt giving a deeper perception into the artistic selections that occurred for The Rise of Skywalker behind the scenes. A brand new clip revealed how the film’s thrilling sand chase was made, as a result of who would not wish to see how the sausage will get made?