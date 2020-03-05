Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: We Finally Know How Rey And Kylo Ren Swapped Lightsabers

This is not the one bit of knowledge that has come out since early copies of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s novel arrived. Maybe the most important revelation got here concerning Palpatine’s mysterious resurrection in Episode IX. Whereas the film itself by no means supplied a proof for his existence publish Return of the Jedi, the guide revealed he was truly a clone. In reality, that scene was filmed for The Rise of Skywalker, however ended up on the reducing room flooring.