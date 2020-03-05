Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: We Finally Know How Rey And Kylo Ren Swapped Lightsabers

Depart a Remark
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters again in December, however the dialog surrounding the blockbuster hasn’t slowed down but. Director J.J. Abrams had a ton of tales and characters to service all through Episode IX‘s 143-minute runtime. And given the franchise’s penchant for plot twists, The Rise of Skywalker left moviegoers with quite a lot of questions after leaving the theater. Many of those longstanding question are being answered within the film’s upcoming novel adaptation, together with precisely how Rey and Kylo Ren managed to swap lightsabers within the movie’s third act.
After three motion pictures, Kylo Ren was lastly redeemed, as Ben Solo returned to the Gentle Facet to battle Palpatine alongside Rey. Throughout their ultimate battle with Palpatine, Rey managed to make use of The Pressure to teleport Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber into the arms of Ben, as she wielded Leia’s. This is not a capability that has been generally used within the franchise up to now, and The Rise of Skywalker‘s novel went into higher element about simply how Rey managed to drag it off. The part reads:
The imaginative and prescient shifted. It was Luke sitting crosslegged on the island of Ach-To, trembling with effort as he projected himself onto the battlefield of Crait. And one more flash, this time of Leia in her jungle quarters, giving the whole lot she needed to ship a ultimate thought to Ben. They had been all manifestations of the identical energy. And now Rey might use it in her personal method.
Properly, that actually does clear issues up. Pressure Projection grew to become a significant macguffin in The Final Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. And evidently identical energy is strictly what Rey tapped into as a way to pull the lightsaber switcheroo on Palpatine and the Knights of Ren.
This excerpt is from the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization. Whereas it hasn’t hit cabinets, some superior copies had been distributed. And as such, probably the most fascinating sequences within the guide have made their method onto social media platforms like Twitter. Each the comics and guide have been in a position to broaden the story of Episode IX, and reply the myriad questions that the fandom was left with.
The final two Star Wars motion pictures launched a ton of talents to the powers of the Jedi, together with Pressure Projection, Rey and Kylos’ Pressure Connection, and Pressure Therapeutic. However since these are new ideas into the franchise, the film’s narrative wasn’t crystal clear. However the accompanying printed media helps to deliver all of it collectively.
You may see the scene in query beneath, that includes Rey’s lightsaber teleportation trick.
This is not the one bit of knowledge that has come out since early copies of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s novel arrived. Maybe the most important revelation got here concerning Palpatine’s mysterious resurrection in Episode IX. Whereas the film itself by no means supplied a proof for his existence publish Return of the Jedi, the guide revealed he was truly a clone. In reality, that scene was filmed for The Rise of Skywalker, however ended up on the reducing room flooring.
It ought to be fascinating to see what comes subsequent for the Star Wars franchise. The generations of followers must be affected person for brand spanking new content material, as there aren’t any plans for property’s return to theaters. New content material is being produced in Disney+, however the Obi-Wan collection has been delayed. As such, we’ll have to attend for Child Yoda to interrupt our hearts once more when The Mandalorian returns for Season 2.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive on Digital March 17 and DVD/Blu-ray on March 31. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch listing to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
Add Comment