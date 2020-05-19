Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Big Palpatine Entrance Almost Took Place On A Familiar Planet

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was a film that had numerous heavy lifting to do. It needed to carry each a trilogy and a 9 movie collection to a satisfying shut. It tried to tie up all of the free ends and provides followers a conclusion to a narrative that started over 4 many years in the past. One of many movie’s most troublesome balancing acts was between taking the story to new locations whereas additionally paying tribute to the place Star Wars had been earlier than. And it seems that one model of the story would have seen Kylo Ren go to a planet very well-known to Star Wars followers, Coruscant.