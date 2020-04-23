Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Dark Rey Could Have Looked Even Scarier

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived again in December, and answered as many questions because it raised. J.J. Abrams crafted an enormous blockbuster that ended each the present trilogy and the general Skywalker Saga. As such, the fates of each Ben Solo and Rey have been determined, with the latter character briefly tempted by the Dark Facet courtesy of Grandpa Palpatine. And it seems that Dark Rey may have regarded even scarier.